Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup Group D clash between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC, including predictions, team news and lineups.

Two cup winners collide in Group D of the 2025 Club World Cup on Monday, as Chelsea and Los Angeles FC open their campaigns at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The maiden battle pits the Conference League champions against the US Open Cup holders, who had to take a unique scenic route to enter the home tournament.

Match preview

Back on the global stage after conquering the continent in both the primary and tertiary sense over the past four years, Chelsea punched their ticket to the current edition of the Club World Cup as soon as the final whistle blew in the 2020-21 Champions League final.

Since hoisting the biggest European honour of them all aloft, the Blues have also created a new page of UEFA history, becoming the first team to win all four major continental tournaments in the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup.

A 4-1 thumping of Real Betis in the Conference League final marked a wonderful end to an ultimately successful first campaign in charge for head coach Enzo Maresca, who may have surpassed the early-season expectations placed on him when he guided the West London giants back into the Champions League.

Ending the 2024-25 campaign with eight wins from their final nine games in all tournaments was near-perfect preparation for a third Club World Cup tournament, and the capital giants boast a 50% success rate from their previous two appearances in the competition.

As Champions League holders, Chelsea conquered the 2021-22 edition by beating Palmeiras in extra time in the final, but their inaugural appearance in 2013 saw the Blues finish as runners-up to another Brazilian giant in Corinthians.

The West London powerhouses must coincidentally make it past another Brasileiro outfit in Flamengo just to make it out of Group D, while Tunisian outfit Esperance de Tunis will seek to spring a surprise against both Chelsea and their upcoming foes.

LAFC were originally set to be watching the Club World Cup from home, only for Mexican outfit Leon - the winners of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League - to be expelled from the tournament due to violations of FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.

As a result, LAFC and Club America contested a winner-takes-all play-in match for the final spot among the 32, and MLS outfit's 2-1 extra-time triumph saw them punch their ticket to a maiden appearance in the Club World Cup.

The reigning US Open Cup champions have been building up a head of steam for several weeks now, as a 3-1 MLS win over Sporting Kansas City on June 9 extended their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions, and they have scored at least twice in every single one of those contests.

However, Steven Cherundolo's men still have a nine-point gap to make up to Vancouver Whitecaps at the top of the Western Conference standings, but domestic exploits now take a back seat ahead of an intriguing - and daunting - Club World Cup debut.

Chelsea form (all competitions): WWLWWW

Los Angeles FC form (all competitions): DWDDWW

Team News

There was space in Chelsea's 28-man travelling squad for new signings Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr, all of whom should feel optimistic of earning Blues baptisms as Maresca rotates his resources for the duration of the summer.

The big-hitters are all present too - Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo should all have significant parts to play - but hamstring victim Wesley Fofana is still on the treatment table.

In addition, Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving his provisional doping suspension, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was omitted from the party as he seeks pastures new in the transfer window.

From Chelsea strikers present to Chelsea strikers past, the LAFC squad is headlined by ex-Blues frontman Olivier Giroud, who is still going strong at 38 and netted his side's third and final goal against SKC last time out.

On-loan Celtic midfielder Odin Holm is also among the Black and Gold players, but the Norwegian lynchpin has been struggling with a leg injury of late and is not expected to feature on matchday one.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; Lavia, Essugo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Delap

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Marlon, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Yeboah, Giroud, Bouanga

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Los Angeles FC

A question sure to be on lots of fans' lips; how much do the Premier League teams actually want the Club World Cup? Maresca's team selection will certainly give us some pointers in that regard.

Nevertheless, with new signings seeking to make their mark, the Blues have our vote to get off to a flyer, even if they will be denied a clean sheet by a goal-happy LAFC side.

