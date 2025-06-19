Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Friday's Club World Cup clash against Flamengo in Philadelphia.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca could decide to hand Liam Delap his first start for the club in Friday's Club World Cup clash against Flamengo.

The Blues are looking to begin the tournament with back-to-back victories after claiming a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in the first leg.

Delap, who arrived in a £30m deal from Ipswich earlier this month, came off the bench to make his debut in Monday's clash, providing the assist for Enzo Fernandez to score the second goal.

After making his Chelsea bow, Delap could now be given the opportunity to make his first start for the club, ahead of Nicolas Jackson.

Cole Palmer will operate behind the main striker, while Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke are set to retain their places on the flank, unless Maresca opts to rotate his wingers for Friday's fixture.

Moises Caicedo should feature in the middle of the park alongside Enzo Fernandez, who is likely to replace Romeo Lavia after featuring as a half-time substitute on matchday one.

Tosin Adarabioyo could retain his spot in central defence alongside Levi Colwill, although there is an option to bring in Trevoh Chalobah.

England international Reece James should be fresh enough to keep his place at right-back after being withdrawn at half time on Monday, while Marc Cucurella will continue to marshal the left side of the Chelsea backline.

Meanwhile, Robert Sanchez will maintain his spot in between the posts, with the goalkeeper looking to record consecutive clean sheets.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Delap