Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admits that he was impressed with Liam Delap's debut as the Blues posted a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in the Club World Cup on Monday night.

Having joined in a £30m transfer from Ipswich Town, Delap has been tipped to challenge and edge out Nicolas Jackson for a starting role in the Blues attack.

On Monday, Jackson got the nod ahead of the newcomer and ultimately impressed, laying on a superb through-ball for Pedro Neto's opener in Atlanta.

Nevertheless, once the Senegal international was withdrawn in the 64th minute, Delap starred for the Premier League giants, delivering a delightful cross for Enzo Fernandez to score the second in a 2-0 victory.

Also proving to be a constant threat to the LAFC backline, Delap will earn rave reviews for his substitute appearance, and his head coach feels that it will be the start of things to come.

What did Maresca say on Delap?

The pair are no strangers to each other having worked together in Manchester City's academy system, Maresca admitting after the full-time whistle that the 22-year-old has an advantage over being familiar with his tactics.

He told Channel Five: "The good thing about Liam is he knows the way we want to play so the process is quite quick.

"Also we gave a chance to Dario Essugo which is another player we have, so it's good for both of them."

Delap gave his own verdict to the same broadcaster, adding: "It's a really happy feeling for me. I'm so excited to be here and to play my first game and be able to contribute is a good feeling.

Furthermore, the Englishman said on competing with Jackson: "It is always good to have competition, this is football. It is an incredible club and it is always going to be incredibly hard but you have to thrive off the competition."

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are back in action on Friday when they square off against Brazilian giants Flamengo. Their third and final Group D fixture takes place the following Tuesday night versus Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Maresca has already indicated that he will rotate some of his players, the likes of Reece James and Romeo Lavia having already been restricted to 45 minutes against LAFC.

Robert Sanchez, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella and Pedro Neto were the five players to complete 90 minutes versus the MLS side and could plausibly drop down to the substitutes' bench for the next game.