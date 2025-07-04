Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca suggests that Pedro Neto will decide whether to make himself available against Palmeiras in the aftermath of the death of his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that it is 'completely Pedro Neto's decision's if he wishes to make himself available for the Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras.

On Thursday, the world of football was left devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, the Portuguese siblings being killed in a car accident in Spain.

Neto was one of Jota's closest friends, the pair having played alongside each other for Wolverhampton Wanderers for three years and having regularly represented Portugal.

Last month, the pair were part of the Portugal squad that won the UEFA Nations League, and tributes have poured in for the 28-year-old Liverpool star.

Maresca comments on Neto Club World Cup status

Neto posted his own tribute about Jota on social media while in the United States with Chelsea, who are preparing to face Palmeiras on Friday night.

Speaking at a press conference, Maresca commented on the situation, acknowledging that Neto had been left "more than sad" by the developments in the Spanish province of Zamora.

As quoted by football.london, the Italian said: "It's a very sad day. I struggle to find words because it's very difficult. You know, the feeling that you are, that you feel a little bit, you know, helpless in this kind of situation, and the only thing I can say, you know, all my love to, you know, his family, the people that in this moment, it's a big tragedy for them.

"And then in terms of Pedro, he's very sad, probably more than sad, but we are also close to Pedro to support him in this moment."

He added: "It's completely Pedro's decision. I had a chat this morning with Pedro. We support him. Any decision he will take is the correct one, and we are going to support him in any case.

"So it doesn't matter if we'll be in the pitch or not. Tomorrow, we'll see how he is feeling tomorrow. But in any case, we're going to support him."

Neto one of the stars of the tournament

In three games for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, Neto has netted three times, scoring in each of the matches against Los Angeles FC, Flamengo and Benfica.

Having completed the 120 minutes versus Benfica last weekend, the 24-year-old starting on the substitutes' bench is a realistic possibility.

In this situation, Neto may insist on wanting to start, but there will be no confirmation of his decision until an hour to 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Philadelphia.

No Data Analysis info