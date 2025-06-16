Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says that he 'never says this' on a specific topic ahead of Monday's Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that he does not have a first-choice striker in mind for the short and long-term future.

Across their mammoth 57-game campaign, the Blues sometimes struggled for goals from their number nine, negatively impacting on their ambitions in the Premier League.

However, the return of Nicolas Jackson from injury helped the team during the closing weeks of the season, while Chelsea have recently paid £30m to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

With Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu also options for Premier League giants at the Club World Cup, Maresca has decisions to make regarding his attack.

What has Maresca said on Jackson, Delap?

With some quarters viewing the acquisition of Delap as an upgrade on Jackson, there is a perception that Chelsea's new number nine will automatically become first choice.

However, ahead of Monday's opening fixture against Los Angeles FC, Maresca stressed at a press conference that he never tells anyone that they will be a priority pick in his team.

The Italian told reporters: "I said Liam can be England's number nine when we faced Ipswich.

"Now he is a Chelsea player, I'm going to say again, I don't have any doubt that he can be in the future England number nine.

"We won with Manchester City's Under-23s - he scored 24, 25 goals that season - so he knows exactly what we can give him, I know what Liam can give us. It's a win-win. We like Liam, Liam likes us, so it was an easy conversation."

He added: "I never say to a player you will be a first choice, the message is always the same, you arrive, you work hard, you work more than the other number nine [and you can be]."

Is there a logical choice for LAFC game?

The hot conditions in the United States has already led to Maresca admitting that he will rotate his squad during the group stages, the hope being that it will not hinder their hopes of progression.

Since May 11, Delap has only played 39 minutes of competitive football across two matches, Ipswich restricting the risks that they were taking on their most prized asset ahead of his departure.

Meanwhile, Jackson has started the Conference League final and last week's international fixture between Senegal and England since the conclusion of the 2024-25 Premier League.

Having accumulated 82 minutes in the latter of those games, Jackson may get the nod on Monday with Delap introduced in the second half.