Club World Cup: The team of the tournament

The first edition of the revamped Club World Cup has come to an end, with Chelsea crowned champions following a commanding win over PSG. Take a look at our team of the tournament, featuring the standout performers from a competition full of surprises.

Goalkeeper

Fabio (Fluminense) – 11 votes

Yes, there were plenty of headlines about Fabio’s age during the tournament. But at 44, the Fluminense keeper still delivers at the highest level in Brazil. His save from Kalidou Koulibaly’s header against Al‑Hilal was the standout moment of the tournament and helped preserve the Tricolour’s advantage at a vital time.



Also received votes: Yassine Bounou (4), Gianluigi Donnarumma (3), Michele Di Gregorio (2), Oscar Ustari (1), Robert Sanchez (1), and Thibaut Courtois (1)

Right‑back

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) – 23 votes

After another gruelling season and hardly any rest, Hakimi once again proved himself among the world’s top right‑backs, if not the very best. He was the only player to receive every single vote, missing just two full games, while contributing two goals and two assists—one of the key reasons PSG confidently handled pressure from opponents.

Left‑back

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) – 12 votes

Cucurella may be a nuisance for opponents, but his quality is undeniable, even when shifting between roles at this tournament. After starting in more advanced positions, he dropped into a back‑three during build‑up, freeing Malo Gusto to push on. He cemented the position and made crucial interventions to deny certain goals.

Also received votes: Nuno Mendes (10) and Ryan Ait‑Nouri (1)

Centre‑backs

Marquinhos (PSG) – 9 votes

He ended the season on a high, following up his Champions League success with another composed showing in this tournament. He was solid throughout (bar the match he missed against Botafogo).

Thiago Silva (Fluminense) – 15 votes

Silva is an idol at three of the four semi‑finalist clubs. That alone highlights his impact. At 40, he marshalled Fluminense’s defence across multiple systems and even directed the team during hydration breaks in tricky second‑half periods.

Also received votes: Kalidou Koulibaly (5), Trevor Chalobah (3), Alexander Barboza (2), Ignacio (2), Nicolas Otamendi (2), Willian Pacho (2), Dean Huijsen (1), Dayot Upamecano (1), Jair (1), Levi Colwill (1), Sergio Ramos (1), Tosin Adarabioyo (1)

Midfielders

Vitinha (PSG) – 17 votes

Although PSG missed out in the final, that does not diminish Vitinha’s influence. As in much of 2024-25, the Portuguese controlled the tempo in PSG victories, especially in comprehensive wins against Atletico and Inter Miami.

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 11 votes

Playing across multiple midfield roles, Fernandez became the only player ever to win both World Cups and served as a leader in a young squad.

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 10 votes

Chelsea’s standout player of the season was crucial once again. He was omnipresent on the pitch, and his absence against Palmeiras was keenly felt. Despite a scare after a knock versus Fluminense, he bounced back strongly.

Also received votes: Fabian Ruiz (8), Michael Olise (2), Richard Ríos (2), Arda Güler (1), Joao Neves (1), Jorginho (1), Joshua Kimmich (1), Sergej Milinkovic‑Savic (1)

Forwards

Jhon Arias (Fluminense) – 15 votes

While Fabio and Thiago Silva caught plenty of headlines, no Brazilian player had more impact than Jhon Arias. Almost every attacking move by Fluminense involved the Colombian. Their run to the semi‑finals owes much to him.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 13 votes

Palmer was not at his best in the group stage, but he delivered when it mattered in the knockout rounds. He excelled against Benfica, opened the scoring versus Palmeiras, and took control in the final against the reigning Champions League winners.

Pedro Neto (Chelsea) – 11 votes

Despite Chelsea’s star‑studded squad, Neto emerged as the main attacking threat for much of the competition, delivering goals and key contributions against LAFC and Flamengo. Even without scoring, he played a vital role in build‑up play and defensive transitions.

Also received votes: Gonzalo Garcia (11), Joao Pedro (9), Ousmane Dembele (6), Harry Kane (3), Kenan Yıldız (3), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (3), Desire Doue (2), Estevao (2), Marcos Leonardo (2), Angel Di María (1), Jeremy Doku (1), Lionel Messi (1)

Player of the Tournament

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) – 6 votes

A tally of three goals and two assists across seven matches may seem modest, but Palmer’s decisive impact in the final sealed the accolade. His two near‑identical strikes and the assist for Joao Pedro stood out, showcasing ice‑cold composure on the biggest stage.

Also received votes: Ousmane Dembele (3), Vitinha (3), Achraf Hakimi (2), Fabian Ruiz (2), Jhon Arias (2), Joao Pedro (2), Pedro Neto (2), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (1)

Manager of the Tournament

Luis Enrique (PSG) – 9 votes

Although the tournament ended poorly with defeat in the final, Luis Enrique’s PSG were dominant leading up to that point. Their commanding displays against Spanish rivals were the highlights—his tactical structure delivered major advantages.

Also received votes: Renato Portaluppi (8), Enzo Maresca (5), Simone Inzaghi (1)

Who voted?

