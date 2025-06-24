Chelsea face Esperance in a crucial Club World Cup clash, but soaring US temperatures are disrupting preparations.

At the Club World Cup, Chelsea’s biggest concern in the United States is something entirely beyond their control: the intense heat. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, manager Enzo Maresca admitted it is “almost impossible” to train in Philadelphia’s high temperatures. On Monday (24 June), Chelsea installed industrial fans and cooling sprays at their training base at Subaru Park.

An extreme heat warning has been issued by US authorities, advising the public to avoid outdoor activities. However, the Blues have no choice but to push through the conditions as they face Esperance on Tuesday (25 June) at 2am UK time, at Lincoln Financial Field in the third round of Group D.

Before kick-off, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 37°C.

Chelsea Adjust Preparations Due to Heatwave

Maresca confirmed that the team’s final training session had to be shortened ahead of the clash with the Tunisian champions, with the focus solely on tactical preparation. The Italian admitted that the extreme weather is already impacting performances. "It's almost impossible to train or do a session because of the weather right now. We're just trying to save energy for the game."

After a solid opening win against Los Angeles FC, Chelsea suffered a blow with a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo, surrendering their lead in the process. Now, Maresca’s side cannot afford to lose against Esperance if they want to avoid an early exit.

Both teams are tied on three points, but Chelsea have the advantage on goal difference. The question remains whether the scorching American summer will disrupt the Blues’ plans on the pitch.

Chelsea Not Alone in Raising Weather Concerns

Chelsea are not the only European club to raise concerns about the soaring temperatures in the US. Players, officials, and fans alike have criticised the conditions, urging FIFA to take measures to protect the health and safety of those involved in the competition.

Maresca made it clear he does not want to use the weather as an excuse. Despite the testing conditions, he insists Chelsea will do everything possible to progress to the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.