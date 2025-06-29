Chelsea have set up a Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras on Friday night, but can their new £51.5m signing Estevao Willian play against the Premier League giants?

Chelsea have qualified for the Club World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Benfica on Saturday night.

The Blues defied a 113-minute delay due to the threat of lightning to eventually overcome the Portuguese giants in Charlotte.

Enzo Maresca's side now face a showdown with Palmeiras, that fixture due to take place in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am, BST).

However, defeating Benfica has set up an unusual situation for Chelsea with future £51.5m signing Estevao Willian having been representing the Brasileiro side in the United States.

Can Estevao face Chelsea?

In an ideal world, Chelsea would insist on the 18-year-old being sidelined for this encounter ahead of him moving to Stamford Bridge in July.

Technically-speaking, he will be a Chelsea player at the start of next month. FIFA regulations prevents teenagers from making foreign transfers until the age of 18, but that milestone was in April.

Nevertheless, there is nothing in FIFA's rules that prevent Estevao from lining up in the final third for the upcoming last-eight tie in Philadelphia.

Estevao has started each of Palmeiras' four Club World Cup games thus far, albeit failing to contribute a goal or assist and being withdrawn after 64 minutes against Botafogo on Saturday.

Abel Ferreira could plausibly decide to take Estevao out of the firing line, a consequence of being ineffective against Botafogo and the distractions that come with this situation.

As it stands, the Brazil international is yet to comment on the scenario, but that will surely change over the coming days.

Right time for a break?

Estevao has already made 36 appearances for Palmeiras in all competitions since the start of 2025, taking him up to 82 outings since his debut.

Furthermore, he moved up to five caps for Brazil prior to the Club World Cup, extending his time in the spotlight and on the pitch at such a young age.

Whether Estevao plays or not on Saturday, he will surely be provided with an extended rest period over the coming weeks to prepare for his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are seemingly trying to sign Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro from Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion, ensuring that there does not need to be in any rush when it comes to introducing him to English football.