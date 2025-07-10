Chelsea will be bidding to win the Club World Cup for the second time when they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the competition on Sunday night.
The Blues recorded a 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the semi-finals of the competition, while they have also beaten Benfica and Palmeiras in the knockout rounds of the tournament.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with PSG, who thumped Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals of the competition.
Wesley Fofana
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Return date: Next season
Fofana is three months into his recovery from a hamstring operation, and the centre-back will not be available for selection until the 2025-26 campaign, although a clear return date is unclear at this stage.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)
Badiashile sustained an unspecified injury against Benfica in the last 16 of the competition, and it is highly unlikely that the centre-back will be available for selection against PSG.
Romeo Lavia
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)
Lavia was again missing in the semi-finals due to a muscular issue, and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder recovers in time to make the squad for the final.
Moises Caicedo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)
Caicedo has emerged as a major doubt for the final due to the ankle injury that he suffered in the latter stages of the semi-final against Fluminense; the Blues are now sweating on the midfielder's fitness.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Return date: Next season
New signing Essugo suffered a muscular problem in training ahead of Chelsea's semi-final, and the 20-year-old will not be available for selection against PSG this weekend.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Mudryk had been serving a provisional doping suspension since late 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, and the attacker has now been charged by the FA.
The 24-year-old is facing a suspension of up to four years.No Data Analysis info