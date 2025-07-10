Sports Mole brings you the latest injury and suspension news for Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea will be bidding to win the Club World Cup for the second time when they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the competition on Sunday night.

The Blues recorded a 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the semi-finals of the competition, while they have also beaten Benfica and Palmeiras in the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with PSG, who thumped Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals of the competition.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: Next season

Fofana is three months into his recovery from a hamstring operation, and the centre-back will not be available for selection until the 2025-26 campaign, although a clear return date is unclear at this stage.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)

Badiashile sustained an unspecified injury against Benfica in the last 16 of the competition, and it is highly unlikely that the centre-back will be available for selection against PSG.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)

Lavia was again missing in the semi-finals due to a muscular issue, and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder recovers in time to make the squad for the final.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Return date: July 13 (vs. PSG)

Caicedo has emerged as a major doubt for the final due to the ankle injury that he suffered in the latter stages of the semi-final against Fluminense; the Blues are now sweating on the midfielder's fitness.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Return date: Next season

New signing Essugo suffered a muscular problem in training ahead of Chelsea's semi-final, and the 20-year-old will not be available for selection against PSG this weekend.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Mudryk had been serving a provisional doping suspension since late 2024 after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, and the attacker has now been charged by the FA.

The 24-year-old is facing a suspension of up to four years.

