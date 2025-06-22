Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Esperance de Tunis and Chelsea in Group D.

After suffering a surprise defeat to Flamengo, Chelsea still have work to do in Tuesday's final group game against Esperance Tunis if they are to secure a place in the Club World Cup knockout rounds.

Enzo Maresca's side are sitting in second spot with three points to their name, leaving them just above the Tunisian side on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Chelsea's final group game.

What time does Esperance Tunis vs. Chelsea kick off?

For UK audiences, the crucial matchup will take place at 2am on Wednesday morning - the same time as the group's other game between Flamengo and Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kick off on Tuesday evening

Where is Esperance Tunis vs. Chelsea being played?

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will provide the backdrop for Chelsea's final group match, with the stadium able to hold a capacity of 67,594.

Esperance lost 2-0 to Flamengo in their group opener at the ground, while it was also the venue for Chelsea's 3-1 loss to the Brazilian side on matchday two.

How to watch Esperance Tunis vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and the opening match is one of the matches being shown, ensuring it is available on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Online streaming

If you would rather stream the match, you can head over to the DAZN website or app to watch the game for free, as long as you subscribe to their service.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shortly after the final whistle.

You can also visit the DAZN Football YouTube page to access full match highlights, while there are usually first-half recaps uploaded to the channel.

What is at stake for Esperance Tunis vs. Chelsea on matchday three?

Esperance and Chelsea know that one team will exit the tournament following the meeting in Philadelphia.

Chelsea will be feeling the pressure to progress from the group, while Esperance could enter the contest with a nothing-to-lose approach, knowing the onus is on the Premier League side to showcase their quality.

The Blues will expect to claim all three points, although a draw will be enough to advance to the last 16 alongside group winners Flamengo.

As for Esperance, they can stun the world by claiming a surprise victory that would see them leapfrog Chelsea into second spot in Group D.