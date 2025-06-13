Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea's Club World Cup opener against Los Angeles FC.

Chelsea will get their Club World Cup campaign underway on Monday with a clash against Los Angeles FC.

The Blues will enter the competition fresh from their Conference League success, and they have an eye-catching tournament opener against LAFC.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Monday's fixture.

What time does Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC kick off?

The Group D fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC being played?

The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Opened in 2017, it is the home of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and Atlanta United in the MLS.

The base capacity for football games is 42,500, but it can be expanded to 71,000.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Los Angeles FC in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm UK time.

Online streaming

All Chelsea matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

Meanwhile, you can watch the best of the action from the Club World Cup fixture from 11pm UK time on the official Chelsea website and app.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Los Angeles FC on matchday one?

As is the case in every tournament, the opening match is incredibly important for both sides.

Chelsea and LAFC are in Group D alongside Brazilian side Flamengo and Esperance Sportive de Tunis from Tunisia.

Chelsea will be the favourites to collect all three points on Monday, and a victory would set them up nicely for their second match in the competition, which comes against Flamengo on June 20.