Chelsea and Benfica announce their starting lineups for Tuesday's Champions League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has selected Moises Caicedo in his starting lineup for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Benfica.

During Monday's press conference, Maresca alluded to the possibility of the midfielder suffering an issue during the 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

However, Caicedo takes his place in the engine room alongside Enzo Fernandez, but there is no place for Andrey Santos who was also an injury doubt.

Meanwhile, Joao Pedro is only named on the substitutes' bench having also been mentioned by Maresca as a concern, Tyrique George getting the nod down the middle of the attack.

Maresca has proceeded to make widespread alterations, though, with Benoit Badiashile, Facundo Buonanotte and Alejandro Garnacho all being presented with starts.

Reece James, Jorrel Hato and Estevao Willian have all dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Mourinho makes one Benfica change on Chelsea return

As for Benfica, former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has made just the one alteration from the team that started the 2-1 victory over Gil Vicente.

Enzo Barrenecha - the ex-Aston Villa midfielder who did not play a competitive game for them - is brought back into the engine room at the expense of Andreas Schjelderup.

Former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi lines up in the centre of defence.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho; George

Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, James, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Walsh, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu, Pedro

Benfica XI: Trubin, Dedic, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Barrenechea, Rios, Aursnes, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Pavlidis

Subs: Ferreira, Soares, H. Araujo, T.Araujo, Barreiro, Ivanovic, Obrador, Oliveira, Prioste, Rego, Schjelderup, Veloso

