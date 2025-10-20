Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea take on Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea will be looking to bag their fourth straight win across all competitions when they welcome Ajax Amsterdam to Stamford Bridge Wednesday's Champions League clash.

The Blues kicked off their European campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, before bouncing back with a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's Benfica.

Ajax, on the other hand, have won just one of their last six across all competitions. The Dutch side are still without a point in the Champions League after kicking off their continental run with successive defeats against Inter Milan and Marseille.

What time does Chelsea vs. Ajax kick off?

The match will kick off against at 8:00pm on Wednesday evening in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Ajax being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at Stamford Bridge in London, a stadium with a capacity of 40,341.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Ajax in the UK

TV channels

Fans can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, an option that is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Chelsea vs. Ajax?

Chelsea are building some serious momentum, having picked up three straight victories over Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest - the last of which cost Ange Postecoglou his job.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in Europe, meaning they will be seen as heavy favourites ahead of Wednesday's meeting in London.

Ajax are currently struggling on all fronts, and they come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against AZ Alkmaar - a result which leaves them winless in three.



