Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into Wednesday's Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, including TV and streaming options.

Chelsea will return to the Champions League for the first time since 2022-23 on Wednesday, when Enzo Maresca's side travel to the Allianz Arena for a challenging clash with Bayern Munich.

The Blues are back in Europe's most prestigious club competition thanks to a fourth-placed Premier League finish in 2024-25, while Bayern Munich compete once again after a quarter-final exit at the hands of Inter Milan last season.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the European fixture.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea kick off?

Bayern Munich and Chelsea's encounter will take place on day two of Champions League action, commencing at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the contest is at 9pm kickoff for viewers in Germany.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea being played?

Wednesday night's fixture is set to be held at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which opened in 2005 and holds 70,000 spectators for European matches.

The ground memorably hosted the Champions League final meeting between these two teams in May 2012, which the Blues famously won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Bayern Munich and Chelsea's encounter will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

TNT Sports' respective streaming service Discovery+ will also be showing the match live, allowing fans to catch the action on computers, mobile phones and games consoles.

Highlights

The official TNT Sports YouTube channel will upload highlights of the game shortly after full time, and the Chelsea channel will most likely follow suit.

In addition, broadcasters should upload snippets of the action to social media pages (X, Instagram) during the match.

Who will win Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea?

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have matched up on numerous occasions, including the famous penalty victory for the Blues in the Champions League final of 2011-12.

However, that proved to be the last time Chelsea triumphed over their German opponents, as Bayern Munich have won each of the last four meetings across all competitions, including recording a 7-1 aggregate victory in the 2020-21 UCL round of 16.

While the Blues will be eager to get revenge for that humiliating defeat and start their European campaign with all three points, the German side are among the favourites to lift the trophy this season and are favourites to secure the victory.

No Data Analysis info