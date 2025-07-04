Celtic confirm the signing of Japanese defender Hayato Inamura, who emulates a club legend with his choice of shirt number.

Celtic have announced the signing of defender Hayato Inamura from Japanese side Albirex Niigata, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Hoops and moves to Celtic Park for a report £250,000.

Inamura becomes Brendan Rodgers's fifth signing of the summer transfer window after Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand.

“We’re delighted to bring Hayato to Celtic and we’re looking forward to working with him,” manager Rodgers told Celtic’s official website.

“He’s a young player full of promise and potential. I know that he’s delighted to be taking this next step in his career by joining us, and we look forward to welcoming him into the squad.”

Inamura choses No.25 shirt in honour of Nakamura

Inamura will wear the No.25 shirt and in doing so will follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman and Celtic icon Shunsuke Nakamura, who spent four memorable years in Glasgow between 2005 and 2009.

“Many Japanese players have had success at this club,” said Inamura. “Across the world, this is a massive club and is really well known. I am truly excited to be joining Celtic. It's a huge opportunity for me.

“So far, even the current Japanese players have been performing at a high level. I think that is why there are expectations on Japanese players. I really want to live up to those expectations and do my best.

“The reason why I chose 25 is because out of the options I was given, that one really stood out to me.

“Then obviously regarding Nakamura, I used to imitate his kicking style when I was a kid. He was one of my favourite players."

When could Inamura make Celtic debut?

Inamura, who will also link up with compatriots Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate at Celtic, is comfortable operating as either a left-sided centre-back or at full-back, and he joins Celtic after making 36 appearances for J1 League outfit Albirex Niigata.

He moved to the relegation-threatened Japanese side from Toyo University in 2021 and received a J-League Cup runners-up medal last season.

Inamura is now looking forward to represent the reigning Scottish Premiership champions and could make his competitive debut for the club when the Hoops begin the defence of their title at home to St Mirren on August 3.

The arrival of Inamura comes at a time when fellow defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is allegedly closing in on a move to Portuguese side Braga.