Following confirmation of Nicolas Kuhn's transfer from Celtic to Como, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive sales in the Hoops' history.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have confirmed the sale of winger Nicolas Kuhn to Italian side Como.

The 25-year-old German has penned a four-year contract with Como and leaves Celtic after making a total of 69 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 23 goals and registering 15 assists.

Kuhn - who won every major domestic honour in Scotland, including two Premiership titles - has now made the “easy” decision to swap Celtic for Cesc Fabregas’s Como and is excited to begin a new chapter of his career in Serie A.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Kuhn told Como’s official website. “I had a long chat with the coach and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, familiarise myself with the stadium and play in front of our fans.

“The decision was easy: the project is ambitious, and I want to be part of it, doing my best to help the team grow and achieve increasingly important goals. The city is beautiful - a real film set! I’m happy to start this new adventure in such a beautiful place”.

Kuhn has moved to Como for a reported £16.5m, just 18 months after Celtic signing the winger for around £3m from Rapid Vienna.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive sales in Celtic’s history and where Kuhn ranks in the top 10.

Sold to: Bayer Leverkusen

Date: January 2021

Age at the time: 20

Celtic appearances: 51

Celtic goals: 3

Honours at Celtic:

Scottish Premiership (1): 2019-20

Scottish Cup (1): 2019-20

Scottish League Cup (1): 2019-20

Sold to: Tottenham Hotspur

Date: July 2013

Age at the time: 21

Celtic appearances: 91

Celtic goals: 13

Honours at Celtic:

Scottish Premiership (2): 2011-12, 2012-13

Scottish Cup (1): 2012-13

Sold to: Southampton

Date: September 2015

Age at the time: 24

Celtic appearances: 115

Celtic goals: 15

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (2): 2013-14, 2014-15

Scottish League Cup (1): 2014-15

Sold to: Brentford

Date: July 2021

Age at the time: 23

Celtic appearances: 176

Celtic goals: 7

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

Scottish Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

Scottish League Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

Sold to: Crystal Palace

Date: August 2021

Age at the time: 23

Celtic appearances: 179

Celtic goals: 87

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20

Scottish Cup (2): 2018-19, 2019-20

Scottish League Cup (2): 2018-19, 2019-20

5. Nicolas Kuhn - £16.5m

Sold to: Como

Date: July 2025

Age at the time: 25

Celtic appearances: 69

Celtic goals: 23

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (2): 2023-24, 2024-25

Scottish Cup (1): 2023-24

Scottish League Cup (1): 2024-25

Sold to: Lyon

Date: August 2018

Age at the time: 22

Celtic appearances: 94

Celtic goals: 51

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (2): 2016-17, 2017-18

Scottish Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18

Scottish League Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18

Sold to: Arsenal

Date: August 2019

Age at the time: 22

Celtic appearances: 170

Celtic goals: 8

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (4): 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19

Scottish Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18

Scottish League Cup (2): 2017-18, 2018-19

(All stats and honours recorded before his return to the club in July 2025)

Sold to: Al-ittihad

Date: July 2023

Age at the time: 24

Celtic appearances: 83

Celtic goals: 28

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (2): 2021-22, 2022-23

Scottish Cup (1): 2022-23

Scottish League Cup (2): 2021-22, 2022-23

(All stats and honours recorded before his return to the club in January 2025)

1. Matt O’Riley – £25m (rising to £30m with add-ons)

Sold to: Brighton & Hove Albion

Date: August 2024

Age at the time: 23

Celtic appearances: 124

Celtic goals: 27

Honours at Celtic

Scottish Premiership (3): 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

Scottish Cup (2): 2022-23, 2023-24

Scottish League Cup (1): 2022-23