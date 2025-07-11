Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have confirmed the sale of winger Nicolas Kuhn to Italian side Como.
The 25-year-old German has penned a four-year contract with Como and leaves Celtic after making a total of 69 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 23 goals and registering 15 assists.
Kuhn - who won every major domestic honour in Scotland, including two Premiership titles - has now made the “easy” decision to swap Celtic for Cesc Fabregas’s Como and is excited to begin a new chapter of his career in Serie A.
“I’m really excited to be here,” Kuhn told Como’s official website. “I had a long chat with the coach and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, familiarise myself with the stadium and play in front of our fans.
“The decision was easy: the project is ambitious, and I want to be part of it, doing my best to help the team grow and achieve increasingly important goals. The city is beautiful - a real film set! I’m happy to start this new adventure in such a beautiful place”.
Kuhn has moved to Como for a reported £16.5m, just 18 months after Celtic signing the winger for around £3m from Rapid Vienna.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive sales in Celtic’s history and where Kuhn ranks in the top 10.
10. Jeremie Frimpong – £11.5m
Sold to: Bayer Leverkusen
Date: January 2021
Age at the time: 20
Celtic appearances: 51
Celtic goals: 3
Honours at Celtic:
Scottish Premiership (1): 2019-20
Scottish Cup (1): 2019-20
Scottish League Cup (1): 2019-20
9. Victor Wanyama – £12.5m
Sold to: Tottenham Hotspur
Date: July 2013
Age at the time: 21
Celtic appearances: 91
Celtic goals: 13
Honours at Celtic:
Scottish Premiership (2): 2011-12, 2012-13
Scottish Cup (1): 2012-13
8. Virgil van Dijk – £13m
Sold to: Southampton
Date: September 2015
Age at the time: 24
Celtic appearances: 115
Celtic goals: 15
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (2): 2013-14, 2014-15
Scottish League Cup (1): 2014-15
7. Kristoffer Ajer – £13.5m
Sold to: Brentford
Date: July 2021
Age at the time: 23
Celtic appearances: 176
Celtic goals: 7
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20
Scottish Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20
Scottish League Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20
6. Odsonne Edouard – £14m
Sold to: Crystal Palace
Date: August 2021
Age at the time: 23
Celtic appearances: 179
Celtic goals: 87
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20
Scottish Cup (2): 2018-19, 2019-20
Scottish League Cup (2): 2018-19, 2019-20
5. Nicolas Kuhn - £16.5m
Sold to: Como
Date: July 2025
Age at the time: 25
Celtic appearances: 69
Celtic goals: 23
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (2): 2023-24, 2024-25
Scottish Cup (1): 2023-24
Scottish League Cup (1): 2024-25
4. Moussa Dembele – £20m
Sold to: Lyon
Date: August 2018
Age at the time: 22
Celtic appearances: 94
Celtic goals: 51
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (2): 2016-17, 2017-18
Scottish Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18
Scottish League Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18
=2. Kieran Tierney – £25m
Sold to: Arsenal
Date: August 2019
Age at the time: 22
Celtic appearances: 170
Celtic goals: 8
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (4): 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19
Scottish Cup (2): 2016-17, 2017-18
Scottish League Cup (2): 2017-18, 2018-19
(All stats and honours recorded before his return to the club in July 2025)
=2. Jota – £25m
Sold to: Al-ittihad
Date: July 2023
Age at the time: 24
Celtic appearances: 83
Celtic goals: 28
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (2): 2021-22, 2022-23
Scottish Cup (1): 2022-23
Scottish League Cup (2): 2021-22, 2022-23
(All stats and honours recorded before his return to the club in January 2025)
1. Matt O’Riley – £25m (rising to £30m with add-ons)
Sold to: Brighton & Hove Albion
Date: August 2024
Age at the time: 23
Celtic appearances: 124
Celtic goals: 27
Honours at Celtic
Scottish Premiership (3): 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
Scottish Cup (2): 2022-23, 2023-24
Scottish League Cup (1): 2022-23