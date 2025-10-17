Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is increasingly likely to leave the Scottish giants when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to a report.

The 52-year-old won seven domestic trophies with the Hoops during his first spell in charge of the club before spending over four years at Leicester City where he managed more than 200 games and won both the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Rodgers then returned to Celtic in June 2023, penning a three-year contract, and he has continued the club’s strong run of dominance in Scotland, steering them to back-to-back Premiership titles as well as winning one Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

At a time when Rodgers is bidding to win a third successive top-flight title - and fifth in total as Celtic boss - speculation over the Northern Irishman’s future has grown as he has now entered the final year of his contract.

Rodgers, who has previously managed Liverpool, Swansea, Reading and Watford, recently admitted that coaching Celtic makes other jobs feel like a 'holiday' due to the demands and necessity to win in Scotland.

Rodgers: ‘PL job would feel like a holiday compared to managing Celtic’

"Celtic is right up there with the most pressurised jobs in football,” Rodgers said on the BBC's Football Interview show.

"With Celtic it's the expectation to win every single game, and not just win the game, but do it in a style that is synonymous with the club.

"It was the first British club to win what would be the Champions League, the European Cup, and they did so in a certain style.

"That set the DNA for this club, so it's not just about winning. Coaches and managers will say 'it's only about winning,' but at Celtic it really is more than that.

"You can go to quite a lot of teams in the Premier League, and it would be nowhere near it. It would be like a holiday compared to managing Celtic, or Rangers for that matter."

PL trio could swoop for Rodgers if he decides to leave Celtic

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, via GIVEMESPORT, Rodgers could leave Celtic at the end of the season, but the Hoops would like their manager to stay put.

A separate report from talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook claims that there is increasing expectation that Rodgers will depart Celtic next summer and could seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Crook has said that Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are three Premier League clubs who may step up their interest in Rodgers if he decides to leave Celtic.

Palace are currently in talks with Glasner over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026, but the Eagles will continue to do due diligence on several of potential managerial candidates if they do need to recruit a new head coach next summer.

Bournemouth are also hoping to persuade their head coach Andoni Iraola to extend his deal beyond June 2026, but a number of top European clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on his situation.

As for Forest, they recently appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new boss, but he has already come under much scrutiny having failed to win any of his opening seven games in charge (D2 L5).