Preview: Ipswich Town vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 18 Jan 2026 12:51

Yet to suffer defeat in 2026, Ipswich Town welcome Bristol City to Portman Road for a Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Kieran McKenna's side cruised to victory on the weekend after beating Blackburn Rovers 3-0, while the Robins played out a goalless draw against Oxford United.

Match preview

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Ipswich Town have ensured they remain firmly in the promotion hunt this season, entering matchweek 27 sitting third in the Championship table.

Their return to the second tier began slowly but increased improvement over recent months has pushed the Tractor Boys up the table and into the group of serious promotion contenders.

After 26 Championship outings, McKenna's side sit third on 47 points after recording 13 wins, eight draws and five losses.

Their hot pursuit of moving into the Championship's automatic promotion places continued on Saturday with an own goal and strikes from Irish internationals Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics more than enough to claim another league win.

If Ipswich Town make it six unbeaten then they could find themselves heading into next weekend in second place, should Middlesbrough fail to pick up three points.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Bristol City, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent run of form over the New Year period that has seen their bid to climb into the top six halted.

Comprehensive 5-0 and 5-1 wins over Portsmouth and Watford in league and FA Cup action were followed by a home defeat to Preston North End and a 0–0 draw away at Oxford United.

Despite the dip in form, Gerhard Struber's side are still in the playoff mix and could move into the top six if they are to return to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Defensively, the Robins continue to impress, conceding just 29 goals so far, which is one of the strongest records in the league.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the previous fixture ending 1-1 at Ashton Gate.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

L W D W W W

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

W D W W W W

Bristol City Championship form:

W W L W L D

Bristol City form (all competitions):

W L W L W D

Team News

© Imago

Ipswich are expected to be without Jaden Philogene-Bidace after he was withdrawn after 39 minutes at the weekend, with Jack Clarke likely to replace him.

The Tractor Boys will also be without long-term absentee Conor Townsend but did welcome George Hirst back to the side last time out.

Szmodics scored his first-ever goal at Portman Road on the weekend and is likely to keep his spot for Tuesday's clash.

Bristol City have steadily welcomed players back from injury after a difficult spell, with Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek marking his return with a clean sheet and set to remain in goal.

Expect new signing Sam Morsy to start for the third successive game alongside Adam Randell in midfield.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Taylor, Szmodics, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson; Vyner, Randell, Morsy, N. Borges; Twine, Riis, Mehmeti

We say: Ipswich Town 2-1 Bristol City

Ipswich Town enter as favourites and will be aiming to force their way into the Championship’s top two. We expect this one to be a closely fought encounter with the Tractor Boys just about having enough quality on the night to take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.