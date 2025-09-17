[monks data]
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to continue their stellar start to the 2025-26 season when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. 

Spurs have won three of their four Premier League games and also got their Champions League campaign underway with a win, while the Seagulls have won two, lost two and drawn one of their five matches across all competitions. 

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter. 


What time does Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The game will kick off on Saturday afternoon at 3pm local time. 


Where is Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The contest will take place at Brighton's home ground, the Amex Stadium, which has a capacity of 31,876.

Brighton have an impressive record at the Amex Stadium against Spurs since being promoted to the Premier League, recording four wins, one draw and three defeats.


How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for domestic fans, this game will not be available to watch on live TV due to the UK's 3pm blackout rule. 

Highlights

However, you will be able to watch highlights on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:50pm on Saturday. You should also be able to view highlights of the game on the BBC Sport website from 8pm. 

Alternatively, Sky Sports News will release a highlight package of the game on their app and website. 


What is at stake for Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in their latest Premier League outing, which ended a two-game winning streak following victories over Oxford United (6-0) and Manchester City (2-1).

Meanwhile, Tottenham are aiming to build on back-to-back victories, over West Ham United (3-0) and Villarreal (1-0), while Spurs will also be hoping to record their fifth clean sheet of the campaign, having remarkably recorded four shutouts from five games this term.

Written by
Ellis Stevens
