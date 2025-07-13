Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Breidablik and Egnatia Rrogozhine, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Trailing from the first leg, Breidablik will attempt to overturn the deficit when they host Egnatia Rrogozhine in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie in Kopavogur on Tuesday.

The first meeting seemed destined to end in a barren draw, but a late goal deep into added time ensured that Egnatia head into this clash with a 1-0 lead.

Match preview

Breidablik were left red-faced after they conceded a goal in the final moments of their first leg encounter last week.

The Icelandic side had survived the onslaught of their opponents for most of the game; however, a momentary lapse in concentration in the dying embers of the fixture provided an opportunity for Ildi Gruda to score the game’s only goal.

Needing to score two goals without conceding, the home side cannot be ruled out of getting the required result, given their goalscoring form in front of their fans.

Halldor Arnason’s team have scored 31 goals in 13 matches played in front of their fans in the current campaign, and they did not fire blanks in that run.

More so, the home side have experience at this level, having reached the second qualifying round in the 2011-12 and 2023-24 seasons.

Playing the Champions League qualifying for the second consecutive season, FK Egnatia Rrogozhine will be looking to see off their Icelandic opponents on Tuesday.

The Albanian champions have reasons to be confident ahead of this fixture, as they have enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, winning back-to-back league titles.

Last season, the Albanians exited the competition at this stage, and with the advantage going into the second leg, the visitors will be motivated, as they have the chance to take one step further in the season’s competition.

Their away form is another reason the Albanians will be hopeful for a positive outcome, considering that they won their last three fixtures on the road, with seven goals scored and none conceded in those matches

Team News

Edison Ndreca was forced off injured inside the first 15 minutes; consequently, he will not be listed for Tuesday's match.

In his absence, Poci Anio, who came on for him in the first leg, is expected to fill the void.

Regi Lushkja received his marching orders in the first leg; as a result, he will not play a part in this fixture.

Ildi Gruda, who found the back of the net after he came off the bench in the first leg, could stake a claim for a starting berth.

As for the home side, not much is expected in terms of changes to the team, meaning we could see the same team that started in the first meeting last week.

Tobias Tomsen is expected to lead the line, with support from Aron Bjarnason and Viktor Einarsson

Breidablik possible starting lineup:

A. Einarsson; Jonsson, Margeirsson, Valgeirsson, Orrason; Steindorsson, Gunnlaugsson, Ludviksson, Bjarnason, Tomsen, V. Einarsson

Egnatia Rrogozhine possible starting lineup:

Dajsinani; Anio, Xhemajli, Sota, Fangaj; Medeiros, Aleksi, Melo; Selmani, Guindo, Gruda

We say: Breidablik 1-1 Egnatia Rrogozhine

Both sides will enter this contest in a rich vein of form, with not much to separate these sides in terms of quality.

Bredablik will have the home advantage, but the Albanians have been impressive on the road in recent times.

Hence, we reckon that this fixture could end in a 1-1 draw.

