Brazil vs. Paraguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between Brazil and Paraguay.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 84

Brazil wins: 51

Draws: 21

Paraguay wins: 12

Brazil and Paraguay have played each other 84 times across both competitive and non-competitive encounters.

Although the Selecao have recorded 51 wins during this period, Los Guaranies' 12 victories indicate that they have experienced some success in this fixture, which has witnessed 21 draws.

The pair's very first matchup dates back to the 1921 South American Championship (now known as the Copa America) held in Argentina, where Brazil secured a 3-0 victory on their way to finishing as runners-up.

Paraguay's first win in this fixture occurred in November 1923, a 1-0 victory for La Albirroja on Uruguayan soil during the South American Championship.

Despite the five-time world champions dominating this head-to-head, Los Guaranies have inflicted penalty shootout heartbreak on the Selecao.

This is exemplified by Los Guaranies overcoming their more illustrious opponents from 12 yards in the 2011 Copa America quarter-final — remembered for Brazil's four failures from the spot — and four years later in the 2015 continental clash, which Paraguay won 4-3 after both teams played to a 1-1 draw.

However, the Selecao finally got the better of Paraguay on penalties in the 2019 edition of the Copa America, with Alisson Becker saving a crucial spot-kick, followed by Gabriel Jesus converting the decisive shot as the South American giants triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Twenty of their encounters have occurred in World Cup qualifying, 31 in the Copa America and 33 have been friendly fixtures.

The most recent matchup took place in a World Cup qualifier in June this year, which ended 1-0 thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 44th minute, thereby granting Carlo Ancelotti his first win in charge of the Selecao and confirming the five-time world champions a spot in 2026's global showpiece.

Last 20 meetings

Jun 11, 2025: Brazil 1-0 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Sep 11, 2024: Paraguay 1-0 Brazil (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 29, 2024: Paraguay 1-4 Brazil (Copa America)

Feb 02, 2022: Brazil 4-0 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 09, 2021: Paraguay 0-2 Brazil (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 28, 2019: Brazil 0-0 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jun 09, 2019: Brazil 0-0 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Mar 29, 2017: Brazil 3-0 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 27, 2015: Brazil 1-1 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jul 17, 2011: Brazil 0-0 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jun 9, 2011: Brazil 1-1 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jun 10, 2009: Brazil 2-1 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 15, 2008: Paraguay 2-0 Brazil (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jun 05, 2005: Brazil 4-1 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jul 14, 2004: Brazil 1-2 Paraguay (Copa America)

Mar 21, 2004: Paraguay 0-0 Brazil (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Aug 21, 2002: Brazil 0-1 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Aug 16, 2001: Brazil 2-0 Paraguay (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

Jul 18, 2001: Brazil 3-1 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jul 18, 2000: Paraguay 2-1 Brazil (World Cup Qualifying - South America)

