Sports Mole looks at how Brazil could line up in their international friendly with South Korea on Friday.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti could include six Premier League players in his starting side for Friday's international friendly against South Korea.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, Manchester United duo Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, Chelsea's Estevao and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison could all be named in the first XI.

The Premier League is well-represented across the Brazil squad, with Nottingham Forest's John Victor and Igor Jesus, West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, Newcastle's Joelinton, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, and Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Andre and Joao Gomes all included.

Vinicius Junior is set to be among the starters for Brazil, while there is likely to be a spot at right-back for Vanderson, with Douglas Santos on the opposite side.

Eder Militao, meanwhile, is expected to join Real Madrid teammate Vinicius in the starting side.

However, Alisson Becker, Marquinhos and Raphinha are notable absentees through injury.

Ancelotti will give a number of squad players opportunities to impress in the friendly, while there could be an international debut for Vasco da Gama's Paulo Henrique.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Vanderson, Militao, Gabriel, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Vinicius; Richarlison

