Chelsea forward Joao Pedro is omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad ahead of two international friendlies in Asia against South Korea and Japan this month.

The 24-year-old summer signing is believed to have been carrying a knock over the last couple of weeks and began as a substitute for the Blues in their 1-0 Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday.

Pedro came on in the 61st minute before he was sent off for two bookable offenses, receiving his second yellow card in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time for a challenge with a high boot.

The former Brighton man is available to play for Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League showdown with champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, though, and he will remain at the club during October’s international break.

Pedro has quickly established himself as a first-team regular under Enzo Maresca, contributing with five goals and three assists in 11 appearances for Chelsea, but he has not scored since netting against Fulham prior to September’s international break.

The news of Pedro not earning a call-up to the Brazil squad comes as a welcome boost for Chelsea, as the forward will be given an additional period to rest ahead of resuming club duties during a busy fixture schedule later in the month.

Injuries have been mounting at Chelsea in recent weeks, with Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo among those currently sidelined.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is another in the treatment room after sustaining an injury during the 3-1 defeat by Brighton in the Premier League last weekend, and he has subsequently been left out of the Brazil squad.

However, the Blues do have one representative in the Brazil squad in the form of 18-year-old starlet Estevao, who has made three senior appearances for the South America giants since the summer arrival of head coach Ancelotti, who once managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011.

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been included in the 26-man squad which was named before he was forced off injured during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions.

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha and Casemiro, Newcastle United pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton and Wolves duo Andre and Joao Gomes, have also been included along with Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is the headline name to earn a recall after he was rested during the September international break, while Neymar - Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer - is absent due to a thigh injury.

Brazil will face South Korea in Seoul in their first friendly on October 10, four days before travelling to Tokyo to take on Japan.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Vanderson (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), and Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United).

Forwards: Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).