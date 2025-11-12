Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's international friendly between Brazil and Senegal.

Senegal return to England for the second time in five months as they look to cause another major shock in international football when they take on Brazil in North London this Saturday.

Both teams are stepping up their World Cup preparations, with Brazil looking to shake off a recent defeat to Japan, and Senegal hoping to extend their winning run to six straight games.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Brazil vs. Senegal kick off?

Saturday's international clash between Brazil and Senegal will kick off at 16:00 for fans in the United Kingdom and Senegal. That makes it 13:00 for fans watching in Brazil.

Where is Brazil vs. Senegal being played?

Brazil and Senegal are heading to the English capital for this international friendly, with Arsenal's Emirates Stadium set to host the big game.

This will be the ninth time in 19 years that Brazil play an international fixture at the home of the Gunners.

How to watch Brazil vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

Brazil's clash with Senegal will not be televised in the United Kingdom, though fans in North America will be able to catch the fixture on beIN Sports.

Online streaming

The match will not be live streamed online for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Highlights

Highlights from the match will be available on YouTube after the final whistle. Latest updates will also be posted on Brazil and Senegal's official social media platforms.

What is at stake for Brazil vs. Senegal?

Just five months ago, Senegal travelled to the City Ground in Nottingham and produced a terrific performance as they handed Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as England manager.

The 3-1 win for Pape Thiaw and his men was certainly no fluke, with Senegal going on a serious run of form since then.

The Lions of Teranga have booked their spot at a third successive World Cup, they won third place at this year's Africa Nations Championship, and they are also on a five-match winning run.

Spirits are not quite as good in the Brazil camp, with the team losing two of their last three outings - including a 3-2 defeat to Japan last time out.

Carlo Ancelotti still has a lot of work to do before next summer's World Cup, and he will be hoping to see progress when his men take on a tough Senegal side in London.

Selecao have lost three of their last four matches against African opposition, though with the level of quality at their disposal, the South American giants are expected to turn that record around.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info