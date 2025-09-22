Preview: Braga vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Europa League clash between Braga and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Braga and Feyenoord will lock horns for the first time as both sides launch their 2025-26 Europa League campaign with a meeting at Estadio Municipal de Braga on Wednesday.

The Archbishops secured their place in the competition proper via the qualifying path, while the Dutch visitors dropped down from the Champions League preliminaries.

Match preview

Wednesday’s clash presents Braga with a chance to regain belief after three games without victory (D2, L1), the latest being a 1-1 draw with neighbours Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga.

Ironically, the Archbishop’s most recent triumph came in the Europa League play-offs when they swept aside Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps with a 5-1 away victory, sealing a 9-1 aggregate success to punch their ticket to the league phase.

This will be Braga’s 12th appearance in the competition proper since 2009-10, second only to Ajax with 13, and the Portuguese side will be eager to go one better after last season’s disappointment when goal difference denied them a place in the knockouts.

The Archbishops will take heart from their finest adventure in 2010-11 when they reached the final before losing to Porto, knowing Wednesday’s encounter against one of Netherlands’ big guns could be pivotal to shaping ambitions this time.

Encouragement can also be drawn from their last duel with Dutch opposition in 2015-16 when they edged Groningen 1-0 at home before earning a goalless draw away in the group stage.

Feyenoord travel with belief of their own, having won two of their last three continental meetings with Portuguese opposition, as many as they managed in their previous 10 attempts (D3, L5).

De club aan de Maas’s biggest hurdle, however, comes away from home, as they have not won in their last 16 Europa League trips, suffering nine defeats and drawing seven.

Robin van Persie’s men arrive in fine shape with six wins from eight matches across all competitions, though their only setback came on the European front with a 5-2 loss to Fenerbahce in Turkey.

That defeat condemned Feyenoord to this tournament after a 6-3 aggregate loss, ending hopes of consecutive Champions League campaigns following last season’s round of 16 exit.

The Dutch side head into the contest on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, which halted their perfect start to the season, although they still sit top of the standings with 16 points from a possible 18.

Team News

Gustaf Lagerbielke returned to Braga’s starting XI at the weekend and could again line up alongside Sikou Niakate in defence, with Paulo Oliveira doubtful, while Bright Arrey-Mbi offers another option.

Midfielder Mario Dorgeles limped off in the Archbishop’s last continental fixture and is expected to remain unavailable here.

Rodrigo Zalazar, Braga’s top scorer in qualifying, is set to feature in midfield with veteran Joao Moutinho, who has created 99 chances in the Europa League since 2009-10 and is just one away from joining the elite group of seven players with 100 or more.

Fran Navarro could keep his place in attack after finding the net at the weekend, while Amine El Ouazzani and Pau Victor are pushing for starts, having both come off the bench last time out.

For Feyenoord, defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off against AZ, but his suspension does not apply in Europe, and he remains available for selection.

Winger Goncalo Borges is due back from special leave before Wednesday but is unlikely to be handed a starting role, while Inbeom Hwang (calf) and Gernot Trauner (Achilles tendon) remain sidelined as they continue their recovery spells.

Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the line once again as he searches for a return to scoring form, with Sem Steijn, who struck at the weekend, set to provide support behind him.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Gomez, Lagerbielke, Niakate, Lelo; Gorby, Moutinho, Zalazar, Horta; Ouazzani, Navarro

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Read, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Bos; Valente, Steijn, Timber; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Sauer

We say: Braga 2-2 Feyenoord

Braga have looked short of conviction in recent outings, but Feyenoord’s long-standing struggles on the road in this competition leave little to separate them, so a score draw looks the most likely outcome.

