Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Bradford City and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bradford City will look to continue their impressive start to life in League One when they welcome struggling Blackpool to Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon.

The Bantams sit top of the table after nine matches, while Steve Bruce’s men are seeking consistency after a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Match preview

After sealing automatic promotion on the final day of last season thanks to a dramatic 96th-minute winner, Bradford City have carried that momentum straight into the third tier.

Graham Alexander’s side sit on top of the table and have amassed 20 points from their opening nine league outings, winning six, drawing two and losing just once.

No side in League One has been more potent than Bradford so far, with their 17 goals the highest tally in the division, although their defensive frailties are evident,- they have conceded 11 times and are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

The Bantams showcased their firepower once again last weekend with a 3-1 triumph away at promotion favourites Cardiff City, courtesy of goals from Tommy Leigh, Antoni Sarcevic and Josh Neufville.

However, they were quickly brought back down to earth in midweek, falling to a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

Andy Cook netted the consolation, but Alexander will hope the loss serves as a lesson rather than a setback.

Bradford’s strengths have been their ability to take chances and rally from losing positions, often thriving in transitions and counter-attacks. Yet, vulnerability at set-pieces and careless spells in possession remain issues that Blackpool could look to exploit.

As for the visitors, Blackpool have endured a difficult start under Bruce, sitting 22nd in the table with just seven points from eight league fixtures.

Their return of two wins, one draw and five defeats has left them hovering in the relegation zone.

The Seasiders have at least shown sparks of encouragement in recent weeks, following up a 5-0 demolition of Barrow in the EFL Trophy with a morale-boosting 1-0 league win over Burnley, suggesting Bruce’s men may be turning a corner.

Having finished ninth last season, Blackpool will be determined to climb away from danger quickly.

History is on their side too, having won each of their last three meetings with Bradford. However, with the hosts in scintillating form, Saturday could provide a sterner test than recent encounters.

Bradford City League One form:

WDWLWW

Bradford City form (all competitions):

WWLWWL

Blackpool League One form:

LLLDLW

Blackpool form (all competitions):

LLDLWW

Team News

Bradford are expected to be without Aden Baldwin, who picked up a calf injury during the win over Cardiff and was forced off early.

Calum Kavanagh also remains sidelined, with his shin issue taking longer than initially expected to heal.

Blackpool captain James Husband continues his recovery from hamstring surgery sustained in pre-season against Doncaster Rovers - the 31-year-old has yet to feature this campaign but is edging closer to a return.

Bruce could stick with the midfield quartet of Scott Banks, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman and Josh Bowler, who impressed against Burnley.

Further forward, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis are likely to retain their places in attack.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Byrne, Touray; Neufville, Leigh, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Swan, Pointon

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Coulson, Casey, Ihiekwe, Imray; Banks, Morgan, Honeyman, Bowler; Fletcher, Ennis

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Blackpool

Blackpool have enjoyed recent success in this fixture, but Bradford City are currently performing at a higher level and should possess too much attacking quality for the visitors.

While their defensive vulnerabilities may give Blackpool encouragement, the Bantams’ firepower should be enough to extend their unbeaten league run at Valley Parade.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



