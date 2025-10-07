Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Botswana and Uganda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Botswana's diminishing chances of finishing as runners-up in Group G of World Cup qualifying face its next challenge against second-placed Uganda on Thursday at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

The Cranes, who could still mathematically overtake Algeria, are four points behind the North Africans; they must at least match Mozambique's results in the final two rounds and hope Guinea do not secure maximum points in that period to secure a possible second-round place to compete for Africa's slot at the inter-confederation playoffs.

Match preview

Botswana enter the ninth round of World Cup qualifying this week, finding themselves in a difficult position of having no chance to qualify automatically but possessing a slim opportunity to finish as runners-up.

Nevertheless, those prospects are even more unlikely, given that the Zebras are six points behind Uganda and Mozambique — both with 15 points — and must win their final two fixtures while hoping neither of the other nations gain a point, as they cannot accrue more than 15 points.

Consequently, Morena Ramoreboli’s team might as well accept that their slim hopes are over before the final two games, although finishing qualifying with good results could motivate them as they conclude the series.

However, a three-match losing streak against Thursday's opponents, which highlights their inferior head-to-head record, means fans will enter this week's match with Uganda with minimal optimism.

Meanwhile, the Cranes have much to lose this week, given the teams contending to leapfrog them into second place.

Paul Put's team have 15 points from eight games, level with Mozambique and four ahead of Guinea, heading into the ninth round of qualifying.

Although the Cranes can still mathematically surpass Group G leaders Algeria, it seems unlikely the Fennecs will relinquish their lead, and they should even secure a World Cup spot against bottom-placed Somalia.

With Mozambique facing Guinea in the other fixture of the group, both matches will be played simultaneously, and everyone rooting for Uganda will undoubtedly keep an eye on the action in Maputo, where Mozambique have won three consecutive games in the series since losing to Algeria in November 2023.

As it stands, though, Uganda are outside the top four runners-up spot due to an inferior goal difference (+5) compared to Burkina Faso (+12) in Group A — several nations, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Namibia and Uganda, have 15 points, while Madagascar and DR Congo are on 16 points.

The competitiveness to secure the coveted runners-up spots emphasises the importance of claiming maximum points in their final two games against Botswana and an uphill challenge against Algeria on the last matchday.

Team News

Although two-goal defender Tebogo Kopelang is not in the Zebras squad, the Botswana team can call upon Kabelo Seakanyeng, who has also scored twice in qualifying, to carry responsibility in the attack.

Nonetheless, Thabang Sesinyi is likely the Zebras' leading attacking threat, having scored once and assisted twice in qualifying ahead of the final two rounds.

While Rogers Mato (three goals) and Muhammad Shaban (two) have contributed to five of Uganda’s 12 goals in qualifying, Put’s squad does not include Shaban for October’s internationals.

The star player, however, remains Allan Okello, who has scored three goals and assisted three, bringing his total to six involvements heading into the final two rounds of fixtures.

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Kgosipula; Velaphi, Nganda, Gaolaolwe, Johnson; Maponda, Ditsele, Mohutsiwa, Sesinyi; Orebonye, Fortune

Uganda possible starting lineup:

Magoola; Sibbick, Capradossi, Obita, Kayondo; Semakula, Aucho; Ssemugabi, Okello, Mato; Mukwala

We say: Botswana 0-1 Uganda

Although Uganda have lost to Guinea and Madagascar away from home, their winning record against Botswana and the motivation to claim one of the coveted runners-up spots should see the Cranes secure a narrow win in Francistown.

