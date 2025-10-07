Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Mozambique and Guinea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Third hosts fourth in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying on Thursday, when Mozambique welcome Guinea to Estadio do Zimpeto, aiming to strengthen their prospects of finishing as runners-up in Group G.

While toppling Algeria remains a possibility, Chiquinho Conde’s team need a miracle as the North Africans are favourites to secure their place at next year's finals against Somalia, leaving the third-placed side to realistically compete with Uganda for second place.

Match preview

Mozambique enter the ninth round of World Cup qualifying needing a miracle to finish top of their section, but they are aware that a playoff spot is a realistic goal.

With four points separating the Mambas from Algeria at the top of Group G, and six points still to play for, a major collapse by the North African team would be necessary to give Conde’s squad any chance of securing the guaranteed spot in the United States.

Considering the unlikelihood of that happening, Os Mambas can still aim for the next best outcome: finishing strongly to be one of the four best runners-up across the nine groups, thus progressing to the second round and competing for Africa’s place in the inter-confederation playoff.

While that route offers limited certainty, the Mambas prefer it to finishing outside the top two in their section, especially after a positive qualifying campaign so far.

Three of Mozambique's five victories have been in Maputo, where they remain unbeaten since losing 2-0 to Algeria in November 2023, with wins over Somalia (2-1), Uganda (3-1) and Botswana (2-0).

That three-match winning streak arguably makes Conde's men favourites against fourth-placed Guinea, who have lost two of their four away matches in qualifying.

However, eagle-eyed observers will quickly point out that the Syli National have accumulated more points on their travels than at home, winning two away from home and one as 'hosts' — all their home fixtures have been outside Guinea.

Notably, one such victory came in Algiers in round three of qualifying, when Paulo Duarte’s team secured a stunning 2-1 win to leave them on six points at that stage.

Nonetheless, claiming only five points from a possible 15 leaves Guinea needing to win their final two matches and hope that results in their group and elsewhere go in their favour to secure one of the coveted four runners-up spots.

With Group A's Burkina Faso, on 15 points, occupying the final coveted runners-up position, Guinea winning both matches would take them to 16 points, which is enough for now but might ultimately not suffice.

Mozambique World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



W



W



L



L



W





Mozambique form (all competitions):





W



D



L



L



L



W





Guinea World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



L



D



L



W



D





Guinea form (all competitions):





D



L



D



L



W



D





Team News

Although Stanley Ratifo has not scored for Mozambique since matchday five in qualifying, the forward aims to regain his decisive form for the Mambas on Thursday.

Also influential for Conde's team in qualifying are Geny Catamo and Pepo Santos, both of whom have scored two goals, and both forwards are eager to increase their tallies.

With their two assists, Ratifo and Pepo have demonstrated their dual threat, which they hope will benefit Os Mambas against Guinea.

The visitors have faced injury setbacks before the penultimate round, with Mouctar Diakhaby and Issiaga Sylla withdrawing due to injury.

Despite Serhou Guirassy being the Syli National’s most vital forward, the Borussia Dortmund striker has scored one goal in seven appearances during qualifying, and he is determined to add to that tally.

Aguibou Camara leads the team with two goals, although the Ludogorets star will miss this week due to a muscle injury.

Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Ernan; Calila, Edson, Mandava, Langa; Nene, Amade, Guima; Catamo, Ratifo, Witi

Guinea possible starting lineup:

M. Camara; D. Sylla, M. Soumah, Conte, S. Sylla; Toure, Konate, Cisse; Balde, Guirassy, M. Sylla

We say: Mozambique 2-1 Guinea

Guinea have fluctuated in form, particularly over the last five matchdays, during which they have accumulated only five points.

Consequently, the National Elephants might slip to another poor result against a motivated Mozambique side aiming for a fourth consecutive victory in Maputo, thereby bolstering their chances of finishing as runners-up in Group G.

