Borussia Monchengladbach logo
Bundesliga | Gameweek 6
Oct 5, 2025 at 6.30pm UK
 
Freiburg logo

Borussia M'bachBorussia Monchengladbach
vs.
Freiburg

Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Reporter
Preview: Borussia M'bach vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Matchday six in the Bundesliga ends at Borussia-Park as bottom-of-the-table Borussia Monchengladbach host Freiburg this Sunday night.

Gladbach come into this game on the back of a remarkable 6-4 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, while Freiburg have been busy making their presence felt on the continent.


Match preview

To say Borussia Monchengladbach have endured a disastrous start to the season would be a major understatement.

Just five matches into the new season, Die Fohlen have already sacked a manager, slipped to the bottom of the standings and also parted ways with sporting director Roland Virkus.

Gladbach are winless in the Bundesliga, losing three and drawing two of their five matches – they also boast one of the worst defensive records in the competition, having already conceded 12 goals.

Six of those came against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend in one of the most extraordinary games of football in modern times, as Gladbach fought back from 6-0 down to make their defeat look a tad more respectable.

Eugen Polanski’s men have now conceded 10 goals across their last two home games, which is undoubtedly a huge worry for the interim boss – especially with a dangerous Freiburg side coming over for a visit.

Manager Julian Schuster of Freiburg during his side's match against Werder Bremen, on February 21, 2025

Speaking of the Breisgau Brazilians, the club have enjoyed a tremendous run of results since returning to action from September’s international break.

After kicking off their campaign with a couple of heavy defeats to Augsburg and FC Koln, Freiburg eventually found their groove and embarked on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Impressive wins over Stuttgart and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga were followed up with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim last weekend, while their first two games in the Europa League also went to plan.

Julian Schuster’s men managed a 2-1 win over FC Basel in their league phase opener before backing it up with a 1-1 draw away at Bologna last Thursday night.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

D L L D L 

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

W D L L D L 

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

L L W W D

Freiburg form (all competitions):

L W W W D D 


Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst, on August 2, 2025

Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Robin Hack needed surgery to treat a torn meniscus in his right knee, meaning he will be out for several weeks.

Forward Tim Kleindienst is also battling with a knee injury, though the player is expected to make his return later this month.

Nathan Ngoumou has not played for the club since April, with the midfielder still recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

Franck Honorat and Giovanni Reyna are both doubts for Sunday’s crucial fixture, with the two men struggling with adductor and thigh problems.

Freiburg remain without Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who is nearing a return after missing the last two years with a knee injury.

Apart from that, Schuster’s men are in good shape as they look to extend their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Junior Adamu, who has chipped in with two goal contributions in as many games, is expected to lead the attack.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Diks, Elvedi, Chiarodia; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Ullrich; Stoger, Castrop; Machino

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Adamu


SM words green background

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Freiburg

Gladbach will have taken a bit of encouragement from scoring four goals against Eintracht, though considering the Frankfurt side were already 6-0 up, you could argue the visitors took their foot off the gas.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are not only in great form, but they have also avoided injuries and head into the weekend with a strong side at their disposal. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to put on a show.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Sebastian Sternik
