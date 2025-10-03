Preview: Bologna vs. Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Serie A clash between Bologna and Pisa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bologna and Pisa face off in Serie A for the first time since January 1991, as the Emilians host the newcomers in Sunday's gameweek six contest at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men have only lost once in Emilia-Romagna in 2025, and that solid home record bodes well for them against the promoted club that have yet to win since returning to the big time.

Match preview

Although Bologna could not respond to their matchday one defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League with a victory on Thursday, the Rossoblu at least avoided losing to Freiburg, as it ended 1-1 at the Dall’Ara.

That draw means the Felsinians have extended their unbeaten run at home this season to three, following consecutive league wins over Como and Genoa, with scores of 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

Only Genoa have managed to beat Italiano’s men in Emilia-Romagna this year, highlighting Bologna’s strength in front of their supporters, where they have accumulated 30 points in the calendar year — only behind Roma (32) and Juventus (31).

With nine wins and three draws in 2025, Bologna go into Sunday's match as firm favourites to secure their 10th home victory in the top flight this year, aiming to extend their five-match unbeaten streak against Sunday's opponents since a 1-0 defeat in May 1992.

Considering their poor away record at the start of this season, Italiano's ninth-placed team will be eager to capitalise on home advantage this weekend to add to their seven points.

Pisa’s return to Italy's top division after a 34-year absence has not yet resulted in a victory as Alberto Gilardino’s team aim for the club’s first Serie A win since May 1991 — a 1-0 home triumph against Bari.

With only three goals scored in five matches, the Tuscany-based club’s problems are evident as they try to avoid firing blanks for the fourth time in the league after failing to score in 1-0 defeats to Roma and Udinese and last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, optimistic supporters will point out that all three of Pisa’s goals this season have come away from home, where they earned a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on August 24 and gave Antonio Conte’s Napoli a scare at the Maradona before losing 3-2.

Consequently, Gilardino’s men will approach Sunday’s trip to the Dall'Ara without fear, hoping to exploit any apparent fatigue from Bologna after their Thursday Europa League fixture.

A positive result could lift the 18th-placed side out of the bottom three, although another league defeat might see the Nerazzurri end the sixth round of fixtures at the foot of the table if Genoa avoid defeat vs. Napoli and Lecce at least draw with Parma.

Team News

Bologna came through their Freiburg draw on Thursday unscathed, meaning Italiano’s only injury doubts and absences are Ibrahim Sulemana, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Kelvin Bonifazi.

Riccardo Orsolini has scored in three of his last four appearances across all competitions and in consecutive Serie A matches, and the wide forward aims to score for the third game in a row in the league.

Santiago Castro, like Orsolini, has had multiple goal involvements in the top flight this season, and the forward is expected to lead the attack on Sunday.

Michel Aebischer was withdrawn due to injury after 49 minutes against Fiorentina, meaning the Pisa midfielder joins Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Daniel Denoon on the sidelines.

M’Bala Nzola, who has scored one of the Nerazzurri’s away goals this campaign, is expected to lead the attack alongside Matteo Tramoni.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Holm, Lucumi, Heggem, Lykogiannis; Ferguson, Freuler; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Bonfanti; Toure, Marin, Hojholt, Akinsanmiro, Leris; Tramoni, Nzola

We say: Bologna 2-1 Pisa

Pisa have made life difficult for Atalanta and Napoli in Bergamo and Naples this season, and the new boys could be tricky opponents for Italiano’s Rossoblu.

Nevertheless, the Felsinians are still expected to have too much firepower for the promoted club, thus extending the Tuscany outfit’s wait for a Serie A victory.

