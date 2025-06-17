Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich's Club World Cup meeting with Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Bayern Munich, coming off the back of their sensational 10-0 opening day Club World Cup victory against Auckland City, will aim to maintain their flawless record when they meet with Boca Juniors on Saturday morning.

While the Bavarians got off to a winning start in Group C, Boca Juniors squandered a two-goal lead as they eventually drew 2-2 with Benfica on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Saturday's fixture.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors kick off?

The Group C fixture is set to kick off at 2am UK time on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 9pm local time kickoff.

Where is Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors being played?

The match is set to be hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Garden, Florida.

The Hard Rock Stadium hosted the opening fixture of the Club World Cup between Inter Miami and Al Ahly, and it is set to host several more matches throughout the competition.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm UK time.

Online streaming

Those hoping to catch the game are in luck, because it is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every match on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with CWC content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shorty after the final whistle.

What is at stake for Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors on matchday two?

A victory for Bayern Munich would confirm their place in the top two of the Group C standings, with the Bavarians set to finish their group with a clash against Benfica.

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors are aiming for potentially crucial points before facing Auckland City on the final day, as they continue their battle with Benfica to place in the top two.