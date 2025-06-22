Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Auckland City and Boca Juniors, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Needing a big win to have any hope of staying in the Club World Cup, Boca Juniors must beat already-eliminated Auckland City when the teams meet in Nashville on Tuesday.

With Bayern Munich guaranteed to go through from Group C and second-placed Benfica three points ahead of them, Boca require a significant goal-difference swing to reach the last 16.

Match preview

Though Boca Juniors have given a good account of themselves so far, their 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in Miami left dreams of making the Club World Cup's knockout phase hanging by a thread.

Miguel Merentiel cancelled out Harry Kane's opener at Hard Rock Stadium last time out, but Bayern then produced a late winner, ending a nine-game unbeaten run for South American teams in this year's competition and leaving the Argentinian giants in third place.

Having previously squandered a precious two-goal lead against Benfica, Miguel Angel Russo's men have just one point on the board, so only victory will do on Group C's final matchday.

Even maximum points might not be enough, as Benfica just need to avoid defeat against Bayern to progress in second place; should the Lisbon club slip up, Boca would still need to win handsomely in Nashville, with a goal-difference deficit of seven to wipe out.

In other circumstances, that would prove insurmountable, but third opponents Auckland City have shipped an average of eight per game so far.

A tie on points and goal difference could even see the runners-up spot decided by Fair Play criteria, but in any case, Boca will only be concerned about such matters if they get a multi-goal win.

Marking the third meeting between teams from South America and Oceania in the Club World Cup, Tuesday's game offers mismatched minnows Auckland City one last chance to at least score a goal at this year's event.

Only beaten 2-0 by San Lorenzo in 2014, the Kiwi club now face a Boca Juniors side intent on piling up goals, which could spell more misery for fans back home in New Zealand.

Since arriving in the United States this summer, City have conceded twice as many goals as their tally of touches in the opposition area, shipping 16 so far.

After a double-digit defeat against merciless Bayern Munich, Ivan Vicelich's men were keeping Benfica at bay to some extent before a lightning storm intervened. However, after a long weather delay, they ultimately ended up losing 6-0 in Orlando.

As a result, the Navy Blues have now lost nine straight matches at FIFA's top tournament, in spite of their undisputed status as Oceania's top team.

They may hold a continental record of 13 OFC Champions League crowns in less than two decades, but they are out of their depth in Group C, and it will surely be another case of damage limitation on Tuesday.

Auckland City Club World Cup form:

L L

Auckland City form (all competitions):

W W W L L L

Boca Juniors Club World Cup form:

D L

Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

L D W L D L

Team News

Miguel Angel Russo has mixed news ahead of Boca's final group game, as one key player can return, but several others will miss out.

Veteran forward Edinson Cavani could be back on the bench after recovering from an injury, albeit Miguel Merentiel - who has scored in both games so far - is set to keep his starting spot up front.

However, centre-back Nicolas Figal and Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera - both of whom were sent off against Benfica - have been handed four-game bans.

Furthermore, Marcos Rojo has missed training and fellow defender Ayrton Costa is ruled out by a muscle strain, so former AC Milan man Marco Pellegrino could be asked to deputise in Boca's back four.

Auckland City, meanwhile, could continue with a 5-4-1 formation, spearheaded by well-travelled striker Myer Bevan. He should be supported by New Zealand futsal international Dylan Manickum, who was named player of the tournament in the 2025 OFC Champions League.

After Conor Tracey conceded 10 goals against Bayern, Nathan Garrow made 10 saves against Benfica - the most by any goalkeeper in a Club World Cup match since 2019 - so it remains to be seen who gets the gloves this time.

Auckland City possible starting lineup: Garrow; Murati, Boxall, Den Heijer, Mitchell, Lobo; Yoo, Garriga, Ilich, Manickum; Bevan

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup: Marchesin; Advincula, Battaglia, Pellegrino, Blanco; Belmonte, Zenon; Zeballos, Palacios, Velasco; Merentiel

We say: Auckland City 0-3 Boca Juniors

While Auckland City were outclassed by two regulars in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, a far from vintage Boca Juniors side may not have enough nous to produce a similar scoreline.

The Buenos Aires club are almost sure to win in Nashville, but their margin of victory is unlikely to keep them alive in the tournament.

