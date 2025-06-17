For nearly 25 years, no South American team had taken a two-goal lead over a European side in the Club World Cup, but Boca Juniors ended that streak this Monday (16th).

For nearly 25 years, no South American team had taken a two-goal lead over a European side in the Club World Cup, but Boca Juniors ended that streak this Monday (16th). Under the guidance of Miguel Angel Russo, the club scored twice in the first half against Benfica, with goals from Merentiel and Battaglia, and even dreamed of a win over the Portuguese side.

However, while it was a night for the Argentines, it was not for the Xeneizes. The blue and gold saw Angel Di Maria cut the deficit with a penalty before half time, and then Nicolas Otamendi scored the equalizer in the second half, bringing the score to 2-2.

The result was a real cold shower for Boca Juniors, who had several chances to extend their lead, even after gaining a man advantage when Andrea Belotti was sent off for an unsportsmanlike foul on Ayrton Costa.

Leading 2-1 and with a man up, the Argentine side began to slow the game down, taking their time on restarts and even calling for medical attention for their players. Meanwhile, Benfica pushed hard for an equalizer and finally got it when Otamendi out-jumped everyone on a corner and headed the ball into the net.

The defender, a self-confessed River Plate fan—Boca Juniors’ arch-rival—made a point of celebrating in front of the opposing fans, drawing loud boos from the crowd.

That goal set the match alight, and in the ensuing chaos, the Xeneizes were also reduced to ten men. Figal committed a hard foul on Florentino and was sent off before the final whistle. With ten men on each side, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Even with the draw, Boca end a nearly 25-year-old streak

The last time a South American team took a 2-0 lead against a European club in the Club World Cup was on November 28, 2000. On that occasion, Boca Juniors themselves achieved the feat, scoring twice against Real Madrid in the final. The Spaniards pulled one back, but the title went to the Argentines, who won 2-1. At the time, the tournament was still called the Intercontinental Cup.

Since then, no other South American club has managed the same. In total, there have been 13 matches between South American and European teams, but none managed to open up a two-goal lead. Those who won always did so by the narrowest of margins, 1-0.

See South American vs. European Results from 2005 to 2023

• São Paulo 1-0 Liverpool – 2005

• Internacional 1-0 Barcelona – 2006

• Boca Juniors 2-4 Milan – 2007

• LDU 0-1 Barcelona – 2008

• Estudiantes 1-2 Barcelona – 2009

• Santos 0-4 Barcelona – 2011

• Corinthians 1-0 Chelsea – 2012

• Real Madrid 2-0 San Lorenzo – 2014

• River Plate 0-3 Barcelona – 2015

• Real Madrid 1-0 Gremio – 2017

• Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo – 2019

• Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras – 2021

• Manchester City 4-0 Fluminense – 2023.

Boca were also the last South American team to score twice against Europeans

And that is not the only record involving Boca Juniors and the number two. Besides being the last club to take a 2-0 lead over a European side, the Argentines were also the last to score two goals against a team from the Old Continent.

In 2007, in the Club World Cup final, the Xeneizes faced Milan in the grand finale and managed to score twice, though they never led by two. The first goal for the blue and gold came in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Palacio. The second was an own goal by Ambrosini in the 85th, but by then the Italians were already up 4-1.

At that time, Boca Juniors was also managed by Miguel Angel Russo, and now in 2025, the team is once again under Russo’s command. The coach took over the Buenos Aires club just before the Club World Cup and made his debut in the match against Benfica this Monday (16th).

In other words, Russo was also the last coach to lead a South American team to score two goals against a European side in the Club World Cup.

Upcoming Group C Fixtures

• Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors – June 20, 10 p.m. (Brazil time).

• Benfica vs. Auckland – June 20, 1 p.m. (Brazil time).

• Boca Juniors vs. Auckland – June 24, 4 p.m. (Brazil time).

• Benfica vs. Bayern Munich – June 24, 4 p.m. (Brazil time).

This article was originally published on Trivela.