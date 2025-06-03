Birmingham City 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Davies's side

By
Birmingham 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
© Imago
Track all of Birmingham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Chris Davies led Birmingham to a historic season in which the Blues won the League One trophy with an unprecedented haul of 111 points, earning promotion to the Championship in his debut season as a manager.

Birmingham will hope to keep this momentum going into next season and, while the competition will be much tougher, this team has the quality to compete for a high position in the Championship as well, especially if they make the right moves this transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Birmingham's summer transfer business.


Birmingham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Phil Neumann (free from Hannover)
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m from Bristol City)
Alfons Sampsted (£1.7m from Twente)

Birmingham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Grant Hanley (free)
Myung-jae Lee (free)
Lukas Jutkiewicz (retired)


How much have Birmingham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Birmingham total spend summer 2025: £3.2m

Birmingham total income summer 2025: £0m

Birmingham total net loss summer 2025: £3.2m


Latest Birmingham transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Birmingham transfer rumours by clicking here.


Birmingham squad

You can view Birmingham's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

ID:573980:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2226:
Written by
Vladimir Kovacevic
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Burnley boss Sean Dyche, photographed on August 24, 2013
Read Next:
Dyche: 'No limit on Burnley signings'
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Chris Davies Phil Neumann Taylor Gardner-Hickman Alfons Sampsted Grant Hanley Lukas Juktiewicz Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBirmingham CityBirmingham463493843153111
3Stockport CountyStockport462512972423087
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe4624121070452584
6Leyton Orient462461672482478
7Reading4621121368571175
8Bolton WanderersBolton46208186770-368
9Blackpool4617161372601267
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46197205855364
11Lincoln CityLincoln461613176456861
12Barnsley461710196973-461
13Rotherham UnitedRotherham461611195459-559
14Stevenage461512194250-857
15Wigan AthleticWigan461317164042-256
16Exeter CityExeter461511204965-1656
17Mansfield TownMansfield46159226073-1354
18Peterborough UnitedPeterborough461312216881-1351
19Northampton TownNorthampton461215194866-1851
20Burton Albion461114214966-1747
RCrawley TownCrawley461210245783-2646
RBristol Rovers46127274476-3243
RCambridge UnitedCambridge46911264573-2838
RShrewsbury TownShrewsbury4689294179-3833
> League One Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!