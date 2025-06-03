Birmingham City 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Davies's side

Track all of Birmingham's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Chris Davies led Birmingham to a historic season in which the Blues won the League One trophy with an unprecedented haul of 111 points, earning promotion to the Championship in his debut season as a manager.

Birmingham will hope to keep this momentum going into next season and, while the competition will be much tougher, this team has the quality to compete for a high position in the Championship as well, especially if they make the right moves this transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Birmingham's summer transfer business.

Birmingham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Phil Neumann (free from Hannover)

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (£1.5m from Bristol City)

Alfons Sampsted (£1.7m from Twente)

Birmingham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Grant Hanley (free)

Myung-jae Lee (free)

Lukas Jutkiewicz (retired)

How much have Birmingham spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Birmingham total spend summer 2025: £3.2m

Birmingham total income summer 2025: £0m

Birmingham total net loss summer 2025: £3.2m



Latest Birmingham transfer rumours

You can find a complete list of the latest Birmingham transfer rumours by clicking here.



Birmingham squad

You can view Birmingham's current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

