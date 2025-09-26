Preview: Betis vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Betis and Osasuna, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from opening their Europa League league phase campaign, Real Betis will switch their attention back to La Liga on Sunday, with Osasuna their opponents at Estadio La Cartuja.

Real Betis are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their first six matches of the campaign, while Osasuna are 13th, picking up seven points from their first six games.

Match preview

Real Betis secured a late point against Nottingham Forest in their Europa League opener on Wednesday night, with Antony making it 2-2 in the 85th minute of the contest in Seville.

Los Verdiblancos finished sixth in La Liga last season to secure European football for this season, and they are currently eighth in Spain's top flight, picking up nine points from their first six matches.

Manuel Pellegrini's side collected five points from their first three matches of the campaign, beating Alaves either side of draws with Elche and Celta Vigo, before losing at home to Athletic Bilbao before the September international break.

The Seville outfit drew 2-2 with Levante after the international break, before recording a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad last weekend, so the home side will enter this match in a confident mood.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four league matches against Osasuna, recording three wins in the process, although the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign finished 1-1.

Osasuna's last away La Liga win over Real Betis was back in January 2014, showing the size of their task in this match, but the visitors will certainly be the fresher of the two teams on Sunday.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so they came incredibly close to securing European football for the 2025-26 campaign.

Alessio Lisci's side are 13th in the La Liga table, boasting a record of two wins, one draw and three defeats from six matches to collect seven points, so it has been a solid start to the campaign.

Osasuna have only conceded five times in their six games, which is the joint-third best defensive record in the division, but they have scored just five goals, demonstrating their problems in the final third of the field.

Real Betis La Liga form:

DWDLDW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WDLDWD

Osasuna La Liga form:

LWLWLD

Team News

Real Betis will be missing four first-team players through injury on Sunday, with Isco, Nelson Deossa, Marc Bartra and Diego Llorente unavailable for selection due to fitness problems.

Hector Bellerin is expected to be back from an illness, with the defender in line to start, while Pablo Fornals is also pushing for a recall in the middle of the midfield this weekend.

Cucho Hernandez is the starting striker in La Liga, so he is also in line for a return, but there should again be spots in the wide areas for both Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli.

As for Osasuna, Aimar Oroz remains on the sidelines with a foot injury, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent shape, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for Ante Budimir.

Budimir has scored twice in six appearances at the start of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, and he is likely to be joined in the final third of the field by Ruben Garcia and Victor Munoz.

Lucas Torro and Jon Moncayola have again been key players for Osasuna this season, and the pair will continue in the middle for the visitors.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Firpo; Altimira, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Catena, Boyomo, Herrando; Benito, Torro, Moncayola, Bretones; Garcia, Budimir, Munoz

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

This is a tough match to call, as Osasuna will be the fresher of the two sides, but Real Betis have so much quality in the final third of the field, and we are backing the Seville outfit to secure all three points here.

