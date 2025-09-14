Preview: Benfica vs Qarabag FK - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Benfica and Qarabag FK, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica welcome Qarabag FK to the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening as the Champions League returns, with both sides eager to start their group campaign on the right note.

The Eagles enter as heavy favourites, riding on strong domestic form and a proud European tradition, while the visitors look to make the most of a rare opportunity to test themselves on the grandest stage.

Match preview

Benfica approach this Champions League opener in excellent domestic form, sitting fourth in Liga Portugal with 10 points from four matches.

Bruno Lage’s men have won three and drawn one so far, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice, showing a balanced mix of attacking sharpness and defensive solidity.

One of the most decorated clubs in Portugal, Benfica have never been relegated from the top flight and remain by far the most popular side in the country.

Their pedigree is unquestionable, having twice lifted the European Cup in 1961 and 1962, though recent years have underlined the gap to Europe’s elite.

Last season, their campaign ended in the round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Barcelona, a reminder of the step-up required at continental level.

Back on home soil, however, Benfica can draw confidence from their record at the Estadio da Luz, which has historically served as a fortress on European nights.

They also arrive unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, winning six and drawing two while netting 12 goals along the way.

This meeting will be the first-ever encounter between Benfica and Qarabag, and while the Portuguese giants are clear favourites, the visitors will hope to spring a surprise.

Benfica’s attacking rhythm has been particularly sharp in recent weeks, with the frontline regularly on the scoresheet and midfield creators providing ample supply - that combination of tactical flexibility and firepower leaves them well positioned for another European run.

Qarabag, meanwhile, are making only their second appearance in the Champions League group stage, their first coming back in 2017-18 against Chelsea, Roma, and Atletico Madrid.

They remain the only Azerbaijani club to reach this level, a source of pride back home but also a heavy burden when facing Europe’s giants.

Qurban Qurbanov’s men arrive in Lisbon after a mixed start domestically, with one win, one draw and one defeat leaving them sixth in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

They have scored just three goals while conceding two in those outings, reflecting a side still searching for rhythm.

Their Champions League playoff win over Ferencvarosi TC was a major highlight, though, as they advanced 5-4 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2.

Qarabag’s domestic dominance often secures them continental entry, but the transition to European football has consistently been a challenge.

The Horsemen's struggles on the road are particularly telling, with the step-up in pace and physicality often exposing vulnerabilities.

While their tactical approach is built on defensive resilience and counter-attacks, holding firm against Benfica in Lisbon will be an uphill battle.

Benfica Champions League form:

WWDW









Benfica form (all competitions):

WDWWWD

Qarabag FK Champions League form:

WWWWWL









Qarabag FK form (all competitions):

WWLLWD

Team News

Benfica will be without several key names, with Amar Dedic having picked up a knee sprain during international duty with Austria that will sideline him for two to three weeks.

Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are long-term absentees with ACL injuries, while Bruma (Achilles tendon rupture) and Dodi Lukebakio (muscle problem) also remain unavailable.

Lage is still expected to name a strong XI, with standouts such as Nicolas Otamendi marshalling the defence and Vangelis Pavlidis leading the line.

For Qarabag, Qurbanov has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Kevin Medina and Bahlul Mustafazada should anchor the backline, while Nariman Akhundzade is set to spearhead the attack, supported by Leandro Andrade in the wide areas.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Rios, Barrenechea, Schjelderup; Ivanovic, Pavlidis

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarguliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Kady, Zoubir; Akhundzade

We say: Benfica 2-0 Qarabag FK

Benfica should have little trouble securing three points at home given their superior form, European pedigree, and the intimidating atmosphere of the Estadio da Luz.

Qarabag’s organisation and counter-attacking intent may keep them competitive for spells, but the Portuguese side’s attacking variety and defensive control make them overwhelming favourites.

The Eagles look well-placed to open their campaign with a comfortable win.

