Belgium Women and Italy Women will get the action underway in Group B when they lock horns in Thursday’s Women's Euro 2025 clash at the Stade de Tourbillon in Sion.

The Belgian Red Flames are competing in a third consecutive Euros, while Le Azzurre are set to make their eighth successive appearance at the tournament.

Match preview

Belgium had to negotiate their way through the playoffs after they finished in third place in their European Championship qualifying group, behind Denmark and Spain.

They eased to a 5-0 aggregate victory over Greece in the first round, before they recorded a dominant 4-1 win in their two-legged tie against Ukraine, booking their ticket to Switzerland, where they will compete in a difficult group with Spain, Portugal and Italy.

The Belgian Red Flames failed to make it out of the group in their first Euros appearance in 2017, but they made amends for that early exit in the 2022 competition, when they collected four points from three matches to reach the quarter-finals.

Their journey to the quarter-finals included a 1-0 victory against Italy, which could provide a source of inspiration for Thursday’s fixture.

Belgium have experienced mixed results so far in 2025, collecting six points from as many games to finish in the relegation playoff spot of their Nations League group, before warming up for the tournament with a heavy defeat against France and a 2-0 win over Greece.

They will enter their tournament opener with hopes of claiming just their second win in European Championship history.

In contrast to their opponents, Italy managed to avoid the qualifying playoffs after they finished in top spot in Group A1.

They recorded two wins, three draws and just one defeat in three games, ensuring they finished top of a group that included the Netherlands, Norway and Finland.

Italy will now be looking to avoid a third consecutive group-stage exit, having failed to reach the knockout rounds since the 2013 tournament.

They finished bottom of their group with just three points to their name in 2017, before they mustered just one point in three games as they suffered another fourth-place finish in their group in 2022.

Le Azzurre would have been satisfied with their efforts in their recent Nations League campaign, picking up three wins, one draw and two defeats to finish in second position.

After winning two of their last three matches, Italy will now be hoping to win their first game of a European Championship since they beat England 2-1 in 2009.

Belgium Women form (all competitions):

L W L W L W

Italy Women form (all competitions):

W L L W D W

Team News

Belgium boss Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is likely to select Le Havre goalkeeper Lisa Lichtfus over PSV Eindhoven’s Nicky Evrard.

Gunnarsdottir could name an all-Women’s Super League back three of West Ham United’s Amber Tysiak and the Leicester City duo of Sari Kees and Janice Cayman.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer Tessa Wullaert will be looking to add to her 88-goal international tally.

As for Italy, Andrea Soncin decided to cut Astrid Gilardi, Martina Rosucci, Aurora Galli, and Valentina Bergamaschi after the quartet were included in the preliminary squad.

The Italy head coach could line up with a back three of Lucia Di Guglielmo, Cecilia Salvai and Elena Linari.

After scoring twice in a win over Wales earlier this month, experienced forward Cristiana Girelli could be given the chance to lead the line alongside Sofia Cantore.

Belgium Women possible starting lineup:

Lichtfus; Tysiak, Kees, Cayman; Janssens, Teulings, Vanhaevermaet, Deloose; Toloba; Eurlings, Wullaert

Italy Women possible starting lineup:

Giuliani; Di Guglielmo, Salvai, Linari; Bonansea, Caruso, Giugliano, Severini, Olivieri; Cantore, Piemonte

We say: Belgium Women 1-1 Italy Women

Italy have lost their last three matches against Belgium, but they have lost just two of their last 13 matches, and with that in mind, we think they will do enough to take a point from Thursday's fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



