Sports Mole previews Monday's Women's European Championship clash between Spain Women and Belgium Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After sweeping past Portugal on matchday one, Spain Women will be targeting three more points when they face Belgium Women at Arena Thun on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Red Flames are searching for their first points of the tournament after suffering a narrow loss to Italy on matchday one.

Match preview

Spain may be the reigning World Cup winners, but they are still waiting to get their hands on the European Championship.

Their previous best performance at the tournament took place in 1997, when they reached the semi-finals before being beaten 2-1 by Italy.

Twenty-eight years later, Spain made a positive start to their trophy bid, scoring four first-half goals to record a commanding 5-0 win over Portugal.

Esther Gonzalez netted a brace alongside efforts from Vicky Lopez and Alexia Putellas in the first period, before substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto added a fifth in the closing stages.

La Roja now have the chance to secure a quarter-final berth with a game to play, knowing that a win would be enough if Italy avoided defeat in the group’s other game against Portugal.

Spain will be the overwhelming favourites to take three points from Monday’s fixture, especially as they have won nine of their previous 10 matches, including each of their last six.

After reaching the knockout rounds in 2022, Belgium came into the tournament with hopes of making back-to-back quarter-final appearances.

However, those hopes were dented by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Italy, with Arianna Caruso's first-half proving to the difference between the two sides in Sion.

As a result, Belgium are now lost six of their last nine matches, including two Nations League games against Spain.

They spurned a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 in February’s away clash, before they fell to a heavy 5-1 loss in May’s return fixture against Montse Tome’s side.

They will be aware that another defeat on Monday would result in their elimination if Italy take at least a point off Portugal.

Belgium have experienced mixed results at this stage of the competition, winning 2-0 in their second group game against Norway in 2017, before losing 2-1 to France on matchday two of the 2022 tournament.

Spain Women Women's European Championship form:

W

Spain Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Belgium Women Women's European Championship form:

L

Belgium Women form (all competitions):

W L W L W L

Team News

Spain forward Alba Redondo remains a doubt after she missed the dominant win over Portugal with a muscle injury.

Adriana Nanclares could continue in goal if Cata Coll is unable to recover from the illness that forced her to sit out the first group game.

Aitana Bonmati recovered from viral meningitis to feature as a late substitute on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether she is ready to feature in the starting lineup.

As for Belgium, Gunnarsdottir may decide stick with a back five of Jill Janssens, Amber Tysiak, Sari Kees, Janice Cayman and Laura Deloose.

Inter Milan’s Marie Detruyer could be an option if Gunnarsdottir opts to freshen up her midfield for Monday’s contest.

Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer Tessa Wullaert will have the lonely task of leading the line against the world champions.

Spain Women possible starting lineup:

Nanclares; Battle, Mendez, Aleixandri, Carmona; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez

Belgium Women possible starting lineup:

Lichtfus; Janssens, Tysiak, Kees, Cayman, Deloose; Detruyer, Vanhaevermaet, Teulings, Eurlings; Wullaert

We say: Spain Women 3-0 Belgium Women

Spain will be full of confidence following their strong display against Portugal, and we think they will produce another dominant performance to claim a comfortable victory and seal their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



