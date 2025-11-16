[monks data]
Belarus national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 18, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Greece national football team

Belarus
vs.
Greece

Preview:Belarus vs Greece - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Belarus vs Greece - prediction, team news, lineups
© Pro Sports Images / Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Belarus and Greece, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After both produced positive results at the weekend, both Belarus and Greece aim to sign off an unsuccessful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with victory on Tuesday evening.

Already eliminated before this month's Group C finale, the sides will only have pride to play for at ZTE Arena in Hungary.


Match preview

Though Belarus saw any faint hopes of a World Cup debut fade last month, they have stepped up a gear in their past two outings - most notably holding group leaders Denmark to a draw.

The foundations for that shock result at Parken Stadion were laid a few weeks ago in Glasgow, as the White Wings impressively outplayed Scotland and were unlucky to lose 2-1.

Still, they came into this month's matches as one of only six European nations without a single point, and all but certain to finish rock bottom of Group C.

Four straight losses - by an aggregate score of 15-2 - left them with little to play for on Saturday night, but two second-half goals in Copenhagen briefly had them heading for a famous win.

Though quickfire strikes from Valeriy Gromyko and Nikita Demchenko were ultimately just enough for a 2-2 draw with the Danes - ranked 80 places higher by FIFA - Belarus still had reason to celebrate.

Spanish coach Carlos Alos saw his side end a streak of 11 consecutive World Cup qualifying defeats, and they now have one more 'home' fixture to fulfil in neutral Hungary.

Anastasios Bakasetas celebrates after scoring for Greece on November 15, 2025

While Belarus were enjoying their moment in the spotlight, Greece were perhaps left wondering what might have been, as a free-flowing display demonstrated their full potential on Saturday evening.

Having also been unfortunate to lose at Hampden Park last month, the Galanolefki were already too far behind Scotland to challenge for a top-two finish, but they at least gained some revenge.

Goals from captain Tasos Bakasetas, rising star Konstantinos Karetsas and key man Christos Tzolis gave the home fans something to cheer about in Piraeus, before the Scots struck back twice and almost salvaged a draw. 

After surviving several late scares, that 3-2 result was the Greeks' first win since a 5-1 home victory over Belarus in their opening qualifier, with three defeats in-between proving very costly.

Whatever the outcome on Tuesday night, Ivan Jovanovic's side will finish third in Group C, so a decade-long wait to appear at the World Cup must go on.

Belarus World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L D

Belarus form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Greece World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L L L W

Greece form (all competitions):

W W L L L W


Team News

Belarus head coach Carlos Alos on October 15, 2024

Having freshened up his squad by dropping veterans such as Yury Kavalyow, Sergey Politevich and 82-cap defender Alyaksandr Martynovich, Belarus boss Alos will continue building for the future.

Set to join Gromyko in the final third, 23-year-olds Demchenko and Ruslan Lisakovich should start again, while Porto teenager Trofim Melnichenko could appear from the bench; 22-year-old Fyodor Lapoukhov features in goal.

Key midfielder Max Ebong, who has scored five goals for his national side, is set to partner captain Yevgeny Yablonsky in the engine room.

Greece will be without their skipper on Tuesday, as Bakasetas was sent off towards the end of Saturday's win over Scotland.

With little on the line, Jovanovic may experiment, so 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas - who cost Brighton & Hove Albion €35m in the summer - could replace misfiring striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

After making several big saves on his 50th international appearance, Odysseas Vlachodimos should keep the gloves; meanwhile, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Fotis Ioannidis are both absent due to injury.

Belarus possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Parkhomenko, Kalinin, Zabelin; Malashevich, Ebong, Yablonsky, Pyachenin; Demchenko, Gromyko; Lisakovich

Greece possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Vagiannidis, Chatzidiakos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Mouzakitis, Siopis, Kourbelis; Karetsas, Kostoulas, Tzolis


SM words green background

We say: Belarus 1-3 Greece 

Even if Belarus have been buoyed by two much-improved performances, Greece boast a talented attack that can punish any mistakes.

With the shackles cast off, the Galanolefki will surely score more than once to finish Group C with a flourish. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585821:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7775:
Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Carlos Alos Charalampos Kostoulas Christos Tzolis Ivan Jovanovic Konstantinos Karetsas Max Ebong Nikita Demchenko Odysseas Vlachodimos Ruslan Lisakovich Valeriy Gromyko Football
rhs 2.0
12pm
Reims Sainte-Anne
vs
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!