Preview:Belarus vs Greece - prediction, team news, lineups

After both produced positive results at the weekend, both Belarus and Greece aim to sign off an unsuccessful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with victory on Tuesday evening.

Already eliminated before this month's Group C finale, the sides will only have pride to play for at ZTE Arena in Hungary.

Match preview

Though Belarus saw any faint hopes of a World Cup debut fade last month, they have stepped up a gear in their past two outings - most notably holding group leaders Denmark to a draw.

The foundations for that shock result at Parken Stadion were laid a few weeks ago in Glasgow, as the White Wings impressively outplayed Scotland and were unlucky to lose 2-1.

Still, they came into this month's matches as one of only six European nations without a single point, and all but certain to finish rock bottom of Group C.

Four straight losses - by an aggregate score of 15-2 - left them with little to play for on Saturday night, but two second-half goals in Copenhagen briefly had them heading for a famous win.

Though quickfire strikes from Valeriy Gromyko and Nikita Demchenko were ultimately just enough for a 2-2 draw with the Danes - ranked 80 places higher by FIFA - Belarus still had reason to celebrate.

Spanish coach Carlos Alos saw his side end a streak of 11 consecutive World Cup qualifying defeats, and they now have one more 'home' fixture to fulfil in neutral Hungary.

While Belarus were enjoying their moment in the spotlight, Greece were perhaps left wondering what might have been, as a free-flowing display demonstrated their full potential on Saturday evening.

Having also been unfortunate to lose at Hampden Park last month, the Galanolefki were already too far behind Scotland to challenge for a top-two finish, but they at least gained some revenge.

Goals from captain Tasos Bakasetas, rising star Konstantinos Karetsas and key man Christos Tzolis gave the home fans something to cheer about in Piraeus, before the Scots struck back twice and almost salvaged a draw.

After surviving several late scares, that 3-2 result was the Greeks' first win since a 5-1 home victory over Belarus in their opening qualifier, with three defeats in-between proving very costly.

Whatever the outcome on Tuesday night, Ivan Jovanovic's side will finish third in Group C, so a decade-long wait to appear at the World Cup must go on.

Belarus World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L D

Belarus form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Greece World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L L L W

Greece form (all competitions):

W W L L L W

Team News

Having freshened up his squad by dropping veterans such as Yury Kavalyow, Sergey Politevich and 82-cap defender Alyaksandr Martynovich, Belarus boss Alos will continue building for the future.

Set to join Gromyko in the final third, 23-year-olds Demchenko and Ruslan Lisakovich should start again, while Porto teenager Trofim Melnichenko could appear from the bench; 22-year-old Fyodor Lapoukhov features in goal.

Key midfielder Max Ebong, who has scored five goals for his national side, is set to partner captain Yevgeny Yablonsky in the engine room.

Greece will be without their skipper on Tuesday, as Bakasetas was sent off towards the end of Saturday's win over Scotland.

With little on the line, Jovanovic may experiment, so 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas - who cost Brighton & Hove Albion €35m in the summer - could replace misfiring striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

After making several big saves on his 50th international appearance, Odysseas Vlachodimos should keep the gloves; meanwhile, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Fotis Ioannidis are both absent due to injury.

Belarus possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Parkhomenko, Kalinin, Zabelin; Malashevich, Ebong, Yablonsky, Pyachenin; Demchenko, Gromyko; Lisakovich

Greece possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Vagiannidis, Chatzidiakos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Mouzakitis, Siopis, Kourbelis; Karetsas, Kostoulas, Tzolis

We say: Belarus 1-3 Greece

Even if Belarus have been buoyed by two much-improved performances, Greece boast a talented attack that can punish any mistakes.

With the shackles cast off, the Galanolefki will surely score more than once to finish Group C with a flourish.

