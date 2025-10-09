Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is reportedly a huge fan of Leeds United defender Joe Rodon, whose stock has supposedly risen threefold over the past two years.

The 27-year-old is currently away on international duty for Wales, who travel to Wembley Stadium for a high-profile friendly clash with England on Thursday night.

Rodon has made a positive start to life in the Premier League for Leeds this term, scoring in the top flight for the first time during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on September 27.

Due to his impressive displays, the Welshman has managed to remain an ever-present in Daniel Farke's league side so far, enjoying 630 minutes of Premier League action.

Since securing an initial loan move from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2023, Rodon has featured in 105 games for Leeds, scoring twice.

Bayern Munich's Kompany keen on Leeds star Rodon?

According to TEAMtalk, Rodon's stock has risen significantly since his £10m permanent move from North London to Elland Road last summer.

The report claims that the 27-year-old's value is likely to have tripled following promotion and a positive start to proceedings in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Wales' clash with England, Cymru head coach Craig Bellamy has explained how Bayern Munich boss Kompany is a "big fan" of Rodon.

So much so, it is understood that the Belgium great attempted to bring the defender to Turf Moor whilst he was in charge of Burnley.

Kompany is supposedly set to keep an eye on the match in London on Thursday night, when Rodon will pit his wits against one of the best forward lines in international football.

Bayern, Tottenham transfer relationship

Since the turn of the decade, Bayern Munich have plenty of connections in the transfer market to Premier League strugglers Tottenham Hotspur.

Most notably, Spurs legend and all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane moved from North London to Bavaria during the summer of 2023.

There have also been arrivals of ex-Spurs players further back on the pitch to the Allianz Arena, with Eric Dier moving to the Bundesliga in January 2024.