Bayern Munich 'retain interest' in Liverpool star

Bayern Munich are reportedly still showing an interest in signing Liverpool's Cody Gakpo as an alternative option to Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Gakpo has scored 41 goals and provided 17 assists in 129 appearances since he joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023.

The 26-year-old was not a guaranteed starter last term, but he still finished the campaign with 18 goals and seven assists in 49 competitive matches, including 15 goal contributions in 35 league appearances to help Liverpool win their 20th top-flight title.

However, there appears to be some doubt as to whether Gakpo will still be with Arne Slot's for their Premier League title defence next season.

Last month, it was reported that Bayern have identified Gakpo as a potential target for their summer transfer business.

Bayern considering Gakpo move

The Netherlands international admitted earlier this month that he was not aware of any interest from the Bundesliga champions.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Bayern are still showing an interest in the Liverpool winger, who they view as an alternative option to Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

The German champions are wary that they may have to focus on other targets, with Barcelona in a strong position to sign the Spain international.

The update claims that Gakpo is one of the players Bayern are 'keeping contact' with, as they look to bring in a winger to replace Leroy Sane.

The former Manchester City man will officially join Galatasaray on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires at the end of the month.

Who else are Bayern targeting?

In addition to Gakpo, Vincent Kompany's side are said to be considering three other players as alternative targets to Williams.

The Bavarians are keen on Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, although the Champions League winners are reluctant to sanction a sale.

They have also placed AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma on their attacking shortlist.