Barnsley
League One
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Reading logo

Barnsley
vs.
Reading

Preview: Barnsley vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

Preview: Barnsley vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Barnsley and Reading, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Barnsley play host to Reading on Saturday afternoon searching for the victory that will keep them in the top six of the League One table.

Meanwhile, the Royals make the long trip to Oakwell remaining in 20th position despite having recently kick-started their campaign.


Match preview

Given the lack of clean sheets during Conor Hourihane's reign, Barnsley fans may yet not be fully convinced by the credentials of the former midfielder.

However, the 3-1 victory over title favourites Huddersfield Town was a huge step in the right direction, Barnsley now on 13 points from their opening six League One games.

Although conceding an 87th-minute consolation goal would have irked Hourihane, he can only be encouraged by the character shown since losing 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon on August 23.

That remains the only game where Barnsley have not netted, Davis Keillor-Dunn starring in the final with four goals, two of which came against Huddersfield.

Sitting three points adrift of second-placed Doncaster Rovers with a game in hand, there is an opportunity for the Yorkshire outfit to keep pace with the frontrunners with another three points at Oakwell.

Reading manager Noel Hunt giving instructions on August 16, 2025

As it stands, seven points have been accumulated from three such fixtures, highlighting the size of the task standing in Reading's way.

Reading have put together a three-game unbeaten streak in the league, however, with five points coming from matches with Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale.

Despite still sitting as low as 20th place, Noel Hunt will be encouraged by the upturn in results, even though Reading lost 3-2 at Swindon Town in the EFL Trophy on September 2.

While Reading are rightly the underdogs for this game, away draws with Bolton and Wycombe will give them the belief that they can make an impact in this contest.

Barnsley League One form:

W W D W L W

 

Barnsley form (all competitions):

D D W L W W

 

Reading League One form:

L L L D D W

 

Reading form (all competitions):

L D D W W L


Team News

Wrexham's Jack Marriott celebrates after scoring on September 7, 2024

Barring any fitness issues, Hourihane is expected to select the same Barnsley XI that started the win over Huddersfield.

Jake Rooney was a deadline-day signing from Derby County, but the defender will not be considered for a starting role at this stage.

Fellow centre-back Marc Roberts remains sidelined in the long term.

Meanwhile, Kamari Doyle and Jack Marriott are both pushing for opportunities in the Reading lineup, former Wrexham man Marriott in line to replace Mark O'Mahony.

Matt Ritchie may be selected on the substitutes' bench after the veteran came through 35 minutes of an EFL Trophy game on September 2.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta; Bland, Connell; Vickers, Phillips, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Ahmed, Burns, Williams, Jacob; Elliott, Wing, Savage; Lane, Marriott, Kyerewaa


SM words green background

We say: Barnsley 3-1 Reading


 

Having gone three games unbeaten, there is a feeling that Reading are building some momentum. However, Barnsley are on a high having overcome the title favourites, leading us to predict another home win for the Tykes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

