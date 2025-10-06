Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell defender Ronald Araujo for £34m during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture for Hansi Flick's troops so far this season, playing six La Liga matches and scoring once.

Araujo managed just 45 minutes of action on Sunday afternoon, though, when they were defeated heavily by Alexis Sanchez and Sevilla on the road.

After eight matches in the top-flight campaign, Barca are currently occupying second spot in the La Liga standings, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Following the second international break of the 2025-26 term, Araujo and Barca return to action with the hosting of Girona on October 18.

Barca want to sell Araujo?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have devised their strategy surrounding defender Araujo ahead of the upcoming windows.

The report claims that the Spanish giants are willing to wave goodbye to the services of the centre-back during the winter transfer window.

It is understood that Flick's troops have put an asking price in the region of £34m on Araujo, who could be playing out his final months at the club.

Following a recent dip in form, it is believed that Barca want to cash in as much as possible on the Uruguay international before his value drops further.

There is said to be interest from a number of European clubs, who would supposedly be willing to pay the asking price set by Barcelona.

Araujo's Barca career

For the first two years of his professional career, Araujo learnt his trade in the top division Uruguay at Rentistas and Boston River respectively.

During the summer of 2018, the 26-year-old secured the high-profile switch from his homeland to Europe in the form of giants Barcelona.

Since making his first-team debut for the Catalan club in 2019, Araujo has featured on 182 occasions in competitive matches, scoring 11 goals.