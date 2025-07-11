Barcelona are targeting a new left-winger after missing out on Nico Williams. Ademola Lookman emerges as an affordable alternative, but tensions over Marc-Andre ter Stegen could complicate the deal.

Barcelona are actively working to sign a new left-winger, but their efforts so far have yielded little success. Nico Williams came very close to joining, only to ultimately renew his contract with Athletic Bilbao. Attempts to sign an alternative in Luis Diaz are also not progressing as hoped. While talks with Marcus Rashford advanced today, the Catalan giants are wary of relying on a single option after what happened with Williams, and are exploring alternatives.

Ademola Lookman emerges as potential candidate

Williams’s rejection has forced Barcelona to evaluate other targets. Their preferred option remains Liverpool's Luis Diaz, although Bayern Munich are now seen as the frontrunners for the Colombian. Alongside Diaz and Rashford, another name being considered, according to Football Espana, is Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian international is expected to leave Atalanta this summer, with Atletico Madrid also reportedly keen.

A deal for Lookman could prove more affordable for Barça. Spanish outlet Sport claims that Atalanta would be open to offers under €50m (£43.2m). However, the report also suggests that striking a personal agreement with the 27-year-old could be complicated due to tense relations between Barcelona and the player's representatives — who also represent Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen dispute could hinder Lookman move

The issue stems from Barcelona’s current situation with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to leave the club this summer after falling out of favour as the first-choice goalkeeper. Although no official talks have taken place yet, reports in the media have fuelled uncertainty about his future.

With both Ter Stegen and Lookman represented by the same agency, Barcelona are unsure whether they can successfully negotiate a deal for the winger. While they are aware of Lookman’s availability, no formal move has been made — and one might not come until the Ter Stegen situation is resolved.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.