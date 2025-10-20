Barcelona are reportedly planning to open contract renewal talks with striker Ferran Torres, whose current deal expires during the summer of 2027.

Barcelona are reportedly expected to open contract talks with attacker Ferran Torres before the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and could miss his side's Champions League clash with Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

Before picking up a fitness problem, Torres made an impressive start to the La Liga term, scoring four goals and providing an assist across eight matches.

The former Manchester City man is a key part of Spain's plans, featuring for 90 minutes during the 2-0 win over Georgia earlier this month.

Since making the switch from Man City in January 2022, Torres has played in 168 competitive matches for Barcelona, scoring 49 goals.

Barcelona set for Torres contract talks?

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are unlikely to be very active during the January transfer window in terms of incomings.

However, the report states that Hansi Flick's side have plenty of internal situations to solve, including the contracts of many first-team stars.

After agreeing new terms with midfielder Frenkie de Jong, it is understood that Barca have now turned their attentions to defender Eric Garcia and attacker Torres.

With Torres's current deal expiring during the summer of 2027, the Catalan club are planning to open talks in order to extend the 25-year-old's terms even further.

It is believed that Barca will press on with such a move once they have sorted out the situation of Garcia, who is fully expected to remain at the club.

Ferran's important future

Given Barcelona's position in attacking areas, it is absolutely imperative that they commit the long-term future of Torres to the football club.

Legendary striker Robert Lewandowski is likely to depart in the summer at the expiration of his deal, meaning that Flick's ranks would be light in forward areas.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Torres has been the main striker for Barca this term and would fancy of his chances of retaining that title into next season - even if Julian Alvarez arrives from Atletico Madrid.