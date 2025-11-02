Barcelona may reportedly have to fend off the attention of a surprise Premier League club to keep hold of talented teenager Dro Fernandez.

The 2008-born protege became the youngest player to feature in La Liga this season when he made his debut in La Blaugrana's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on September 28.

Fernandez made the first XI for that clash and completed 45 minutes before being brought off by Hansi Flick, who subsequently handed him his maiden Champions League start against Olympiacos last month.

The 17-year-old provided an assist for Fermin Lopez in that 6-1 thrashing, thus becoming the second-youngest player to set up a goal on their Champions League debut after Giovanni Reyna for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

As Lamine Yamal also teed up a teammate in that tie, Barcelona became the first team in 30 years to have two players under the age of 19 provide an assist in a UCL game, after Ajax's Patrick Kluivert and Kanu did so against Bayern Munich in 1995.

West Ham United express interest in Barcelona's Dro Fernandez?

Fernandez is still registered to Barca Atletic and is contracted to the club's juvenile side until the summer of 2027, but a professional contract is expected to follow in due course.

However, reports in Spain have claimed that West Ham United have shown an interest in bringing Fernandez to the Premier League and are already considering making an offer of £17.6m for the 17-year-old.

The Irons may be fighting an uphill battle to prise Fernandez away from Barcelona, though, as the Catalan giants have laid out an 'ambitious project' for the teenager via a medium-term development plan.

Furthermore, Flick and co also have no intention of letting the youngster leave so soon after his breakthrough, although it would be interesting to see whether the Blaugrana sanction a loan exit with the promise of regular first-team action.

Fernandez joined the La Masia youth ranks in 2022, and the playmaker has also made three appearances for Spain's Under-18 side in the current campaign.

Why are West Ham pursuing Barcelona's Dro Fernandez?

West Ham's pursuit of a young, technically-gifted playmaker makes logistical sense, as the Irons recently lost one such player to injury.

Lucas Paqueta and George Earthy are Nuno Espirito Santo's two out-and-out options in the number 10 role, but the latter is out with a thigh problem and also has little first-team experience of his own.

Mateus Fernandes can occupy a more advanced role, but the summer signing from Southampton is also a useful option in a deeper position, where Guido Rodriguez and James Ward-Prowse are out in the cold.

West Ham could therefore do with another backup option to Paqueta in the number 10 role, although it would be a shock to see a deal for Fernandez materialise in January or the summer.