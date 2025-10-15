Atletico Madrid could allegedly attempt to sign Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer next summer.

The Poland international made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in 2022, and he has represented the Catalan side on 156 occasions, scoring 105 goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

Lewandowski only has a contract with Barcelona until next June, though, and it has been claimed that the Catalan outfit have already made the decision to let him leave on a free transfer.

According to Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi, no final call has been made despite the reports.

"Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet," Zahavi told 365Scores, as quoted by Sport.

"We have to wait and see what happens in the coming days. There is nothing official regarding negotiations with Saudi Arabian teams. There are no offers at this time."

Atletico 'considering' Lewandowski move next year

However, it is understood that the 37-year-old is highly unlikely to continue at Camp Nou beyond the end of the season, with Barcelona concerned by his fitness issues this term.

Lewandowski missed the start of the season with a muscular problem, and he is now facing more time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

According to reports in Spain, Atletico are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Diego Simeone's side emerging as genuine contenders to sign the striker.

Lewandowski is said to be settled in Spain and not looking to leave the country, and Atletico would be able to offer him the chance to continue playing at the highest level.

Suarez fired Atletico to the La Liga title after leaving Barcelona

Atletico famously signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona in 2020, and the Uruguay international scored 21 La Liga goals in his debut season to help fire the Red and Whites to the title.

Suarez helped Barcelona win four La Liga titles before inspiring Atletico to the championship, and Lewandowski could now be given the chance to do the same for Simeone's team.

Lewandowski has come up with four goals in nine appearances for Barcelona this season, but his recent fitness problems are a concern, with his latest issue set to sideline him until the end of November.

There have been suggestions that the striker could consider retiring after the 2026 World Cup, should Poland qualify, but he is expected to have a number of offers to continue playing.