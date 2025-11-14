LMarcus Rashford's agent reportedly holds initial contact with two Premier League clubs as his long-term future at Barcelona is far from certain.

Marcus Rashford could reportedly return to the Premier League next summer and play for a third different English club if he does not extend his stay at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old attacker joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window on loan from Man Utd, after a fruitful temporary spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Rashford has impressed heavily for the Catalan giants this season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 16 appearances, and La Blaugrana are expected to complete his permanent move.

Barcelona are six points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table, albeit with a game in hand, and Rashford has played a significant role for Hansi Flick's side that missed Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski through injuries at various points.

The La Liga giants can sign Rashford at the end of the season for under £30m, but according to El Nacional, the deal is not guaranteed.

Rashford exploring other options already?

The report claims that Barcelona will need a need striker next summer to replace Lewandowski, and the likes of Malick Fofana, Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane are being mooted, which will take a big chunk of their transfer budget.

At the same time, there are some concerns within the club about Rashford's end product and whether he would be a regular starter once all of Barcelona's main attackers are fit.

Rashford's agent, Dwayne Maynard, is reportedly making initial contacts with several clubs, and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch to convince the striker to join them.

A return to Man Utd is out of the question, especially as long as Ruben Amorim is in charge, while Rashford is keen to stay in Barcelona.

Rashford's future likely to be sorted after the World Cup

Given his current form, the Red Devils would prefer Barcelona not to exercise the buy-option, as they can sell him at a higher price if the two Premier League rivals express concrete interest.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca may look to sign a new striker to provide competition for Liam Delap, with Nicolas Jackson's future remaining in doubt.

Tottenham are also looking to sign a new striker to complement Dominic Solanke, who has struggled with fitness problems this season.