Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit said to be huge admirers of the Spaniard.

Barrios, 22, has scored once in 10 appearances for Atletico this season, while he represented the Red and Whites on three occasions at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring twice.

The Spaniard spent time with Real Madrid's academy before making the move to Atletico in 2017, breaking into their first team in 2022.

Barrios has made 115 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, scoring seven times and registering seven assists, while he has also been capped on three occasions by Spain.

The midfielder featured off the bench against Georgia and Bulgaria in Spain's two October fixtures, and he has a chance of going to the World Cup next summer.

Barcelona 'eyeing' 2026 move for Atletico's Barrios

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are huge admirers of Barrios and are giving serious consideration to making a move for him during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona chiefs allegedly view Barrios as the ideal signing due to his versatility and the fact that he can perform a number of different roles both offensively and defensively.

Barrios is capable of featuring as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder and an attacking midfielder, and his arrival could potentially signal the end of Dani Olmo's career at Camp Nou.

Olmo, who is currently on the sidelines with a calf problem, has struggled to make his mark for Barcelona this season, only managing one goal and two assists in 10 appearances.

Since arriving at Camp Nou from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024, Olmo has a record of 13 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances, and his future beyond the end of the season is far from certain.

Atletico will fight to keep hold of key man Barrios

A move next summer would be incredibly complicated for Barcelona, especially as the Catalan outfit are also set to be in the market for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Atletico have Barrios on a contract until June 2030, while his release clause is reported to be 'significant'.

For obvious reasons, Simeone's side will battle to keep hold of Barrios, but if the player expresses a desire to make the move to Barcelona, then Atletico could reluctantly agree to a sale, providing that their asking price, which might be as much as £65m, is met.