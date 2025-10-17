At FC Barcelona, a departure from the last summer transfer window has disrupted manager Hansi Flick and his organisation.

At FC Barcelona, a departure from the last summer transfer window has disrupted manager Hansi Flick and his organisation.

To general surprise, FC Barcelona released Inigo Martinez from his final year of contract to allow him to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It was an agreement between the two parties and which allowed Barcelona to save a decisive amount: £12m in wage bill. This also allowed the Blaugrana to be able to register certain players and recruits.

However, this financial choice had repercussions on the sporting level. Indeed, the 34-year-old centre-back had established himself as a stalwart and formed a very complementary central defensive partnership with Pau Cubarsi. This departure of Inigo Martinez seems to be the big error committed by FC Barcelona on the transfer market. It should be noted that the Blaugrana did not seek to replace him.

Inigo Martinez: "My departure somewhat disrupted Hansi Flick's puzzle"

Inigo Martinez, who has played all Al-Nassr matches as a starter since his arrival, returned to his departure from Catalonia and mentioned his special relationship with Hansi Flick.

"With Flick, the relationship was exceptional and I tried to repay him for everything he had given me. I have immense affection for him and I remain in contact with him. He liked me and knew what I brought to the team on the pitch. For him, I was a key element and my departure somewhat disrupted his puzzle," he revealed in an interview with Cope.

Barcelona must recruit in defence at next transfer window

Inigo Martinez was more than a good defender, he was also one of the leaders of the Catalan dressing room. "I did not even dare tell Flick that I was leaving [...] And it is true that it took him by surprise. It is complicated to be manager and manage FC Barcelona's dressing room, and I knew that I had a lot of power and respect within the dressing room," added the Spain international.

Today, and a few weeks after his departure, defensive problems have been revealed in broad daylight at Barcelona and notably during the reception of a decimated PSG in the Champions League. Thus, the Catalan club seem to need to recruit a left-footed centre-back urgently to regain a solid defence.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.